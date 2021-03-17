A veteran Unit 9 School Board member was honored Tuesday night at his last board meeting.
James Bruns, who is currently the school board president and has served on the board for 14 years, was honored with a dinner and clock by fellow board members. He decided to not run for re-election in the April 6 election.
Board member Brittany Cluver spoke about Bruns and the work he has done for the district in the past 14 years.
“On behalf of the current board of education, all those members who have had the privilege of sitting on the board with you, the administration, the staff, we want to say thank you. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your leadership, your dedication, and your desire for Watseka Unit 9 to be the best school district in the area. You are a significant role model in more ways than one. Your faith and your family are number one. You are a respected banker who has put community success in the forefront.”
She said Bruns is a role model, too, to board members and has stressed the importance of making decisions that are in the best interest of the students. “These are all traits that many of us aspire to have,” she said.
“James you should be proud of the accomplishments that this district has had in the past 14 years during your tenure. Those accomplishments undeniably were met with many challenges. You live and learn by all those challenges. We continue to move forward with the great successes that were accomplished.”
She said Bruns has said that as a board the members become family “and I couldn’t agree with you more. We’ve spent many hours together and debated some very tough decisions and we always had each other’s support throughout all of this journey.
“On behalf of the board and the Unit 9 district as a whole we want to thank you for your leadership. The district is on the brink of many new and exciting times and your contributions and decisions and the direction that we are heading is very much appreciated.”
She then presented him with the clock.
Bruns took time to reflect before he spoke. He said he appreciates the kind words. “This was never about me,” he said. “We’re a family. We’re a group. It’s not me, it’s we. I turn back to you guys and thank you for being good board members. We’ve had a lot of good board members over the years. We’ve had a lot of good leadership over the years.
“When I started Steve Bianchetta was superintendent, back in ’07,” he said. “Since then we’ve had quite a few. I honestly feel we have the right one for our district today, so I want to thank Dr. A (Superintendent David Andriano) for taking a chance and coming here and I see nothing but good things ahead for this district.
“I want to thank my fellow board members. We are a family. I’m just leaving for a while. I’ve appreciate everything that each board member does. We’ve got all unique characteristics. That’s what makes a good board. Never be afraid to voice your opinion. It’s important. Continue to do that, voice your opinion, and just come out as one group.
“We’ve had great administrators. I appreciate all that you do. I especially want to thank the staff, both certified and non-certified. You’re the ones that make this district go and grow. Please forward that on to all the teachers,” he said.
Bruns noted that while there have been some staff who have stayed a short while, there are many who have spent their careers with the district. “We’ve had a lot of people who have been dedicated to this community and this school district. I thank all of you for that.”
Former board member Bob Burd also spoke about Bruns, noting that “faith, family and friends” is what Bruns is about. “When you leave tonight it may not hit you yet. Trust me. Been there, done that,” Burd said.
“It was truly and honor and truly a privilege to serve by your side for nearly a decade.”
He said that the leadership and dedication that Bruns gave during the challenging times was important. He said Bruns had a way of keeping things in perspective in the challenging times. “Things got escalated back behind those doors, but for the right reasons, because there’s passion. James had a way of keeping it in control and keeping it in check.” After the decisions were made, he said, the board could still continue to work together.
Bruns closed by tanking his wife, whom he said put up with a lot of school board work and phone calls in those 14 years.