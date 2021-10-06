The Crescent City village board met Monday, Oct. 4, at city hall. Mayor Mark Rabe called the meeting to order at 7 p.m. Clerk Cathy Christensen took roll call with the following trustees present: Steve Carley, Dennis Ritzma, Joe Belott, Jim Sorensen and Kim Rabe. Also present were Carolyn Rapp, village treasurer; Al Johnson, village maintenance engineer; Mike Rodosky, representative of United Meters, Inc.; and Sean McBride, ERH representative.
Rodosky gave a bit of history of his company which will oversee the completion of installing new water meters in the village. He gave an overview of how his company will contact residents and begin the job of getting the water meters installed in each home and business. All residents, whether they have a new meter already or not, will receive a letter from the company explaining their process. It is very important residents respond to the request and if a new meter has already been installed, a call to the company will remove you from the list.
After a letter has been sent, a door hanger will be left on each residence which has not responded to the request. The company will work with residents to arrange a time for the installation that causes the least amount of inconvenience to the homeowner. The village board is asking all residents to please do their best to cooperate with United Meters' workers.
Workers will be easily identifiable as they will wear yellow vests with the company logo or yellow safety shirts. Trucks are white and feature the company logo. More information on those who will be installing meters will be available on the village's Facebook page: Crescent City, IL 60928. Installations generally take place Monday through Friday, but Saturday appointments can be set up as well.
Sean McBride was present and Christensen read the monthly report. He noted hydrants were set to be flushed this week, and that will take place in the evening. Discussion took place on where some of the old water meters are, and how many remain to be installed. Hydrant replacements will continue.
Johnson noted the Christmas decorations hadn't been received yet so he will make a sign with the township building's address. He stressed he is in need of the handheld reader as he will need that to read new water meters. He said there is a pile of clean compost at the dump if any resident is in need of some.
Minutes of the September meeting were discussed and approved.
Rapp presented her reports – both the village report and community center report were accepted as presented.
In new business, the board accepted the resignation of trustee Scott Dirks. A few names were mentioned and Mayor Rabe will do some checking to see if there is anyone interested in the position; the appointment would be until next spring – with the appointee having the option to run in the election to retain the seat.
Trick-or-Treat hours have been set for 5-7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31. Of course, trick-or-treaters may go out earlier if they want but it is requested they only go where porch lights are on. Those handing out treats are asked to make sure the walkways to their homes are clear.
More discussion took place on the village dumpster. A few ideas were shared but a decision will be made at a later meeting. The dumpster was intended to help residents with cleaning – such as getting rid of old furniture, etc. The dump was not intended for projects such as cleaning out estates or remodeling/construction jobs. For those large jobs, the resident or company owner is responsible for renting their own dumpster.
Residents are asked to please do their best to be cooperative with United Meters as they work to get the installation of water meters completed. This requires an entirely different way of getting meters read for water usage and for getting the bills printed. Anyone with questions can contact Mayor Mark Rabe.
The meeting adjourned at 9 p.m. with the next meeting set for 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 1.