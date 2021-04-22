The Beaverville-Martinton Blood Drive was April 21.
There was a good turnout, according to information provided, with 29 productive units collected by the Red Cross team.
St. Mary’s hosted the blood drive and the Arseneau team of volunteers helped out.
First-time donor was Jennifer Dixon. Power Red Donors were Craig Anderson and Brent Boehrnsen.
Other donors included Maria Gwaltney, Dave Grant, Patrick and Irene Cavanaugh, Melissa Anderson, Patricia Brown, Michele Webster, Julie Uribe, Linda Cailteux, Martha Dick, Stephen Darabaris, Leslie Drummer, Larry Robison, Carla Prizy, Robert Roe, Beverly Ponton, Chris Bossong, Angela Jones, Richard Gooding, Brittany Norder, Jordan Lareau, Chris Jaworski, Jan and Jerry McVey, Deann Reynolds, Andea Owens, Doug Salm, Steve Longtin, Diana Causley and Nicole Sanders.