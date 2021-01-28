SPRINGFIELD –State Representative Tom Bennett (R-Gibson City) has been named to the House Republican leadership team and will serve as an Assistant Republican Leader in the 102nd General Assembly, according to a press release.
“I was honored to be selected as a member of the leadership team for the upcoming General Assembly,” Bennett said. “As an Assistant Republican Leader I will have an even greater opportunity to influence policy and get things done for our district and for the state. I am eager to get to work on the many challenges our state faces.”
Bennett was chosen for the post by House Republican Leader Jim Durkin (R-Western Springs). Durkin has served as House Republican Leader since 2013. Bennett was first sworn in to the House in 2015.
“Tom has been a longstanding, tireless advocate for his region and small businesses in his district, and has never once backed down in getting the answers and solutions they desperately need,” Durkin said. “Whether it's fighting for more efficiency at IDES or working to get small businesses re-opened during the pandemic, Tom will bring that drive to our Leadership team and ensure the House Republican Caucus has a voice at every table he finds himself at."
The new House of Representatives was sworn in on Jan. 13 and returns to session in Springfield in early February.