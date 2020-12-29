State Representative Tom Bennett recently a donation to the Watseka Area Food Pantry that serves Iroquois County residents in need, according to a news release.
Bennett thanked the Food Pantry’s administrator, Martha Howe, for the work she and all of the volunteers have done to keep the pantry open throughout the COVID pandemic.
For Iroquois residents in need of help, phone the pantry to place an appointment for food pick-up. The number is 815-432-0122. Hours are 9-10;30 a.m. Monday through Friday.