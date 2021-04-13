Bob and Darlene Beatty will be celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary April 15.
Their children are planning a hard shower for them.
They are the parents of Michael of East Peoria, Illinois, Michele Mohler of Watseka, Illinois, Melanie Osterhous of Woodland, Illinois, and Kevin of Lebanon, Indiana. The couple of eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Bob and Darlene Tegtmeyer were married in St. John’s Lutheran Church at Schwer, Illinois.
They are planning a family celebration at the Beef House in Covington, Indiana. Cards may be sent to 212 W. Locust St., Watseka, Illinois, 60970.