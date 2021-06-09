The Bearcats baseball team defeated the Trojans in the Regional Championship, 10-3, June 7.
Payton Harwood got the win on the hill and Aaron Banning came in to close the final two frames. Aaron Banning tied the game in the first with a solo homer, said Coach Greg DeWerff in an email. Sawyer Laffoon hit a grand slam in the second to take a decisive lead. Nicholas Warren and Owen Halpin each contributed two hits.
The team was scheduled to play Warrensburg-Latham in Milford at 4:30 June 9 in a Semifinal Sectional game.