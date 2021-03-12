The Illinois Senate executive committee, which typically reviews the most important and most controversial legislation, now has a new ranking Republican member, as state Sen. Jason Barickman (R-Bloomington) has been elevated to the top spot for his caucus.
“It’s an honor to serve in a lead role on the committee that is tasked with reviewing some of the most important legislation that moves through the Senate,” Barickman said. “I look forward to being able to serve as a watchdog for the people of Illinois, by ensuring that important legislation gets a fair and thorough hearing.”
Barickman, who serves in caucus leadership as the Senate Republican Caucus Chair (as well as the floor leader during debates), will also be taking on the lead Republican role for the Redistricting Committee. Every 10 years the Illinois General Assembly is tasked with taking data from the recent census and using it to redraw legislative and congressional districts, to make sure that citizens are equally represented.
Historically, Illinois has a rough reputation for redistricting, often cited as an example of “gerrymandering,” where districts have been drawn for the benefit of one political party. Politically biased redistricting also tends to create situations where there is often little competition or choice for voters, because many districts end up being drawn with overwhelming majorities for one party, which can lead to candidates repeatedly running unopposed.
“Lawmakers shouldn’t be able to draw their own maps and pick their voters. It should be the people who are able to decide who their elected officials are,” Barickman said. “I am absolutely committed to doing whatever I can to make sure that citizens are given the most fair map possible, so that they can be best represented in their state and federal governments.
Barickman will also be serving on the assignments, energy and public utilities, judiciary, and labor committees.
l l l
Speaking on behalf of the business and medical communities in their districts, Barickman sent a letter this week to Gov. Pritzker urging him to veto the prejudgment interest bill that was passed during the waning hours of the “lame-duck” session in January.
House Bill 3360 allows plaintiffs who win a personal injury or wrongful death case in court to be paid their judgment PLUS an additional nine percent interest on judgment dating from the time the defendant first learned of the injury.
If signed into law, House Bill 3360 would require the payment of prejudgment interest for costs that have not yet occurred and are not yet known, requiring employers to pay interest that could go back years.
Meanwhile, the proposed measure would drive up healthcare costs at a time when medical providers are already overwhelmed and deter physicians from working in the state.
The senator noted that businesses and medical providers are still reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent statewide shutdowns Gov. Pritzker unilaterally imposed on the state. As they are working to get back on their feet, Illinois’ job creators and healthcare industry cannot afford to have any new cost burdens placed on their shoulders, which would only further hamper their recovery.
House Bill 3360 was sent to the governor on Feb. 4.
l l l
Last week, Barickman led a bipartisan group of lawmakers in requesting that the administration offer a path for children’s museums to reopen.
The lawmakers noted the dire financial positions of the museums and the important educational opportunities they provide, and also pointed to numerous other states which have allowed the facilities to reopen with no major issues.
l l l
For months, Senate Republicans have called on the Pritzker administration for more inclusion of the legislature in all aspects of the COVID-19 pandemic response, including the state’s COVID-19 vaccination rollout.
Seeking a solution, and acting on a suggestion by the governor, over the past several weeks, senators have been in contact with local health departments, including a Zoom meeting last week with more than 40 county officials, working to identify the major issues they are experiencing in getting vaccinations to their residents.
Based on local feedback, the caucus produced a report outlining the biggest issues and suggestions from the local health departments. On March 4, Senate Republican Leader Dan McConchie (Hawthorn Woods) and Deputy Republican Leader Sue Rezin (Morris) sent the report to the governor, along with a letter asking Pritzker to consider the suggestions and begin to collaborate with local officials and lawmakers to make the vaccine rollout work for all Illinoisans.
l l l
On behalf of the restaurants, retailers and businesses in the 53rd Senate District, Barickman is speaking out against a specific component of Pritzker’s Fiscal Year 2022 budget proposal.
In his budget plan, the governor recommends reducing the retail discount, a critical mechanism in place that only partially reimburses our business community for collecting and transferring Illinois’ sales tax on behalf of state and local government.
What the governor has carelessly labeled as a “corporate loophole” is actually the business community’s way of attempting to recoup just some of the costs they incur from administering and remitting the sales tax required by law.
In fact, according to the Illinois Restaurant Association, every time a consumer uses an electronic form of payment, retailers must pay a processing fee of 2.25 percent plus 10 cents to credit card companies. Meanwhile, the retail discount only covers 1.75 percent of that total cost. The numbers are clear, businesses are already taking a financial hit from providing services on behalf of the state.
A point of further concern is the fact that this is not the first time his Administration has attempted to make changes to Illinois’ retail discount. In 2019, an even more aggressive attempt to eliminate the retail discount was proposed under Pritzker’s leadership.
Senate Republicans argue that government imposed shutdowns have decimated the business community, and the state should be helping create a landscape for them to rebuild rather than adding to their cost burdens.
Now is the worst possible time for state government to further financially devastate the job creators of this state who are already struggling to survive and recover.
March is Women’s History Month, highlighting the contributions of women to events in history and contemporary society. The Senate Republican Caucus will be highlighting the stories of many influential women in Illinois throughout the month.
