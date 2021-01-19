On January 9, 2021, President Dylan Behrends called a Zoom meeting to order for the Ashkum Go-Getters at 9:31 AM. Pledges were led by Marleigh Tryban. Roll call was taken by Abbey Hanson. There were 26 4-H members, 6 4-H leaders, 4 Cloverbuds and 8 guests present at the meeting. Secretary’s minutes from the December meeting were read by Abbey Hanson. Riley Behrends read the treasurer’s report. Health and Safety Report was written and read by Ainsley Porter and Laney Bussian on “How to Keep Your Pets Safe”. All reports were approved.
In old business, Dylan asked for activity ideas during COVID. Dylan also discussed enrollment deadlines for the different 4-H projects. Riley Behrends talked about her family’s participation in the Unit 4-H Holiday Party on December 18th which included a craft, games and Christmas costume contest.
In review of holiday service activities, 4-H members drew holiday pictures to make a coloring book for the nursing home. The 4-H club provided coloring books, crayons and cookies for the nursing home residents. The club gave out 4 holiday gift cards to military members who were former or family members of the club. The Santa mailbox provided by the Ashkum Go-Getters was popular.
For new business, 10 4-H members are going to make valentines for the nursing home residents. Christa Hickman participated in the 4-H extension’s “Find Your Spark” teen teacher program. Cloverbuds decided to have their own zoom call so they can participate in their own fun activity. Sharlene Finegan challenged 4-H members, leaders, and parents to come up with ideas on how we could do the Easter egg hunt with the current COVID restrictions. Sharlene also announced that the 4-H Foundation has a grant open to support 4-H club activities. She is requesting all to think of ideas so our club can submit an application. Both would be discussed at the next meeting in February.
Demonstrations were from Carson McGill (Telescopes- Reflecting & Refracting), Claire Byarley (How to make a Walking Rainbow), Braylon Porter (How to make a bottle for a baby lamb), Ainsley Porter (How to make a Sloppy Joe), and Alivia Porter (How to get ready for baby lambs). Recreation activity of “20 questions” was lead by Elizabeth Fatka. The next meeting is scheduled for February 13th.