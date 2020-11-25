On November 14, 2020, President Dylan Behrends called a Zoom meeting to order for the Ashkum Go-Getters 4-H Club at 9:30 AM. There were 18 4-H members, five 4-H leaders, five Cloverbuds and 11 Guests that were at the meeting. Abbey Hansen read the secretary minutes and Riley Behrends read the treasurer report. Laney Bussian gave the Health and Safety Report on Staying Safe In School During Covid 19. All reports were approved.
In old business, Angel Tag shopping was a huge success this year with nine 4-H members and Cloverbuds participating in small groups by family. Dylan Behrends, Riley Behrends, Haley Behrends, Christa Hickman, Helen Harris, Katheryn Harris, Laney Bussian, Maddy Bussian and Abbey Hanson were the members that participated. Tie blankets hand-made by Ashkum Go-Getters members were given to each of the Angel Tag recipients as well. Christa Hickman, Kale Gerdes, Elizabeth Fatka, Haley Behrends, Riley Behrends, Isabella Kirkpatrick, Sophia Kirkpatrick, Bryce Hensler, Odelia Kirkpatrick, Abbey Hanson, and Claire Byarley worked on these blankets.
Discount Card fundraiser top sellers, Kalyn Alberts, first place , Abbey Hanson, second place and Karlie Wilken, third, each received a cash award. Families, who met all requirements and names were randomly drawn for a cash award were Gerdes, Fatka, Nik Hanson, Behrends and Ayers/Boudreau.
On December 5th, high school members will assist with the Christmas distribution at the Clifton Food Pantry. The Go-Getters were honored to receive a memorial donation in memory of Richard Cannon who is member Kalyn Alberts’s Grandpa.
Leader Sharlene Finegan announced the Go-Getter 2019-2020 4-H Award Winners including Nik Hanson, Top Iroquois County President; Christa Hickman, Top Iroquois County Secretary; Dylan Behrends, Top Iroquois County Treasurer; Laney Bussian, Top 10 First Year Member; Christa Hickman and Laney Bussian, Outstanding Record Books and Nik Hanson, recipient of the honored I Dare You Award.
Several members prepared demonstrations for this meeting including Nik Hanson, (How to save pumpkin seeds for next year), Haley Behrends (How to make a grilled cheese), Kalyn Alberts (How to sort clothing for washing), and Bryce Hensler (How to make hot cocoa bombs). 4-H enrollment for the current year is open, so everyone on the Zoom call should’ve received an email from the 4-H extension. All 4-H members were instructed to enroll. Due to the continuing COVID-19 regulations, Sharlene asked for activity ideas for the December meeting. Members agreed to continue with Christmas Bingo as the December activity on the Zoom meeting. A motion to pay for Christmas Bingo prizes was approved.
The recreation activity was a directive drawing from art hub for kids. All members and Cloverbuds participated in making two Thanksgiving themed drawings: a slice of pumpkin pie, and a turkey. At the end of each, members were encouraged to show their drawings. The next meeting is December 12th at 9:30 am.