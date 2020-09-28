On Sept. 12 President Nik Hanson called the Ashkum Go-Getters first socially distanced meeting to order at 9:30 a.m. COVID precautions were maintained with mandatory temperature checks upon arrival and the location was moved to the Ashkum Park to adhere with the social distance requirements. The pledges were led by NiK Hanson. The Health and Safety Report titled “Make Inside Time Count” was read by Haley Behrends.
For old business, Christa Hickman reported that 77 Quarantine Times issues have been emailed to resident homes over the last several months and has recently been discontinued. Ashkum Go-Getters Discount cards will continue to be sold as the club’s fundraiser until the October meeting.
The focus of new business for the September meeting was the election of new officers. The elected officers are as follows: Dylan Behrends, president; Christa Hickman, vice president; Abbey Hanson, recording secretary; Riley Behrends, treasurer; Claire Byarley, reporter; Haley Behrends, corresponding secretary; Alexis Gerdes, scrapbook; Laney Bussian & Ainsley Porter, health & safety; Alivia Porter, recreation team leader; Elizabeth Fatka, Helen Harris & Bryce Hensler are the recreation team
Enrollment for members should be on 4-H Online as of Oct. 1. Cloverbuds and 4-H members closed the meeting by participating in a tie-dye activity. Afterwards, everyone shared dilly bars that were purchased by the club.
The next meeting scheduled is at 9:30 a.m. Oct. 10 at the Ashkum Park. During this meeting, the club will be accepting contactless community food donations and cash donations, by placing items in a marked pick- up truck for the Community Food Pantry. Ashkum Go-Getters goal is to “Fill the Truck” during their meeting duration. Please help them make their first contactless food drive a success!