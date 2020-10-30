A Watseka group has completed some projects in the community.
The Watseka Rocks group has worked for the past two years to bring artwork to the community.
Money from a grant and money the City of Watseka provided helped to fund the artwork project.
The first piece of metal artwork that was installed was at the Watseka Public Library.
Since then the group has designed and installed artwork at the Watseka Post Office, Harbor House, the west wall of the Bread Basket Food Pantry building, the Watseka Fire Department building on South Fifth Street and the Watseka City Hall.
“This started as a beautification project,” said Juanita Muller, a member of the Watseka Rocks group. She said more artwork will be going up in the future.
The group has also installed 10 troughs in the downtown area that are sponsored. The troughs are updated each season with different plants and maintained by the Watseka Rocks group.
The projects are part of a larger beautification effort by the group. One of the first projects the group took on was painted rocks. “That’s how we started,” Muller said. People and businesses have painted rocks to fit their own business or individual personalities. There are painted rocks throughout the community and people can still paint rocks if they wish.
The group has also provided the lights that are wrapped around the light poles in the downtown area during the holiday season. The members also work with the Watseka Area Chamber of Commerce to help with the decorations for the planters that sit on the sidewalks.
The Watseka Rocks group meets regularly and has other ideas they are working on, Muller said. “If someone has ideas or would like to help let one of us know,” she said. “Maybe there is a project around town that needs done and the Rocks could do it.”
Members of the group include Muller, Rhonda Pence, Renee Byarly and Carma Anderson. Other people, such as Carol Kaufman and Randy Muller, have worked on specific projects around the city.