The Art Gallery is currently featuring the artwork of Kim Rabe's child daycare of Crescent City. Though it's been an unusual year due to the pandemic, several of the children were able to attend and complete various art pieces throughout the summer.
The Art Gallery is located on the first floor of the Old Courthouse Museum, 103 W. Cherry, Watseka. Every two months, Art Gallery director Marilyn Wilken invites local artists, painters, photographers and such to feature their works to visitors of the museum. The gallery is open the same hours as the museum, which are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, plus the first Sunday of each month from 1-4 p.m. The next Sunday opening will be Oct. 4.
Children whose artwork is featured in the gallery are Carter and Grace Robinson, Skyler and Ben Norder, Emily and Logan Rogers; Addison, Brooklynn and Citori Rabe; Wyatt Williamson, Carlow and James Miller, and Bentley Norder.
For information on museum events or to be featured in the Art Gallery call 815-432-2215.