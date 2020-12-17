The following students have been named to the President's List at Kankakee Community College for the Fall 2020 semester.
To be named to the President's List, a student must maintain a grade point average of 3.80 or higher and be enrolled in six or more semester hours, according to information from the college.
Ashkum: Shelby Basham, Heather Doris, Caitlin Gerdes and Elizabeth Kleinert.
Chebanse: Skylar Hamblen, Brennalyn Marko, Logan Nesselrodt, Tanya O'Connor, Maggie Schingel and Noah Stack.
Cissna Park: Anna Jennings and Julian Stadeli.
Clifton: Kendall Antons, Mia Gasperini, Manshi Patel, Tyler Pelehowski and Jenna Raines.
Danforth: Madisyn Shambrook.
Donovan: Evaln Zavala.
Martinton: Ian Nemeth and Mitchel Taylor.
Milford: Dylan Payne.
Onarga: Alondra Barajas, Allison Pree and Elizabeth Trujillo.
Saint Anne: Tessa Coulter, Jarrod Douglas, Luis Galan, Theresa Lindstrom, Allan Lunsford, Emma Valant, Steven Weber and Patrick Wilson.
Sheldon: Katherine Morris.
Watseka: Nadia Butler, Mark Cross, Ana De Haro, Blake Foster, Jena Horchem, Joseph Jaskula, Tyler Musk, Samantha Nelson, Kathryn Neveau, Hayden Peters, Shannon Richert and Geraldine Zeni.