The following students have been named to the Honors List at Kankakee Community College for the Fall 2020 semester, according to information from the school.
To be named to the Honors List, a student must maintain a grade point average between 3.25 and 3.79 and be enrolled in six or more semester hours.
Ashkum: Hannah Alberts, Brayden Bailey, Jacob Bramer, Kate Hanson, Alexis Perzee and Maci Romero.
Beaverville: Gabriel Emerson and BriAnne Sells.
Chebanse: Jillian Baker, Zoe Forquer, Kiersten Gilbert, Kaitlyn Girard, Cory Hoggins, Kaylee Ketcherside, Catherine Mau, Kaelyn Mausehund, Robin Palinski, James Sadler, Olzea Smolinski, Conor Walters and Melissa Welch.
Chicago: DeAngela Davis.
Cissna Park: Christian Stadeli.
Clifton: Cierra Congelosi, Jared Gigl, Riley Thompson, Stephanie Wilson and Bryan Winkel.
Danforth: Destini Balli, Tracy Knight and Logan Oster.
Donovan: Madisyn Courtney, Kayde Faupel and Tristan Hann.
Gilman: Dioselin Andrade, Jamie Eden, Olivia Melgoza and Ariana Ramirez.
Martinton: Ethan McManaway and Lane Schrock.
Milford: Olivia Henning, Emma Morts, Jacklyn Mowrey, Mercedes Stevens and Gracie Wagner.
Onarga: Angel Barajas, Luis Carino Crespo, Jose Gonzalez and Jenessa Salazar.
Papineau: Nathanial Chouinard.
Saint Anne: Amber Chase, Brandi Chase, Macy DeMik, Emery Galloway, Emily Glogowski, Kara Kleinert, Kenna Kleinert, Trenton Koenig, Grace Langellier, Sarah Littrell, Jaiden Longtin, Joshua Meier, Augustina Rios and Cesar Salgado.
Sheldon: Isabelle Cohn, Emily Dluzak and Sara Walwer.
Thawville: Alex Gadbois.
Watseka: Sara Buser, Matthew Canady, Michael Cartelli, Marianna Craighead, Andrew Douglas, Mayra Esquivel Bautista, Sonia Esquivel Bautista, Morgan Hardebeck, Alison Navas, Adalie Spracklin and Kaleigh Wilson.