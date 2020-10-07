A drive-thru fundraiser to benefit Angel’s Closet will be from 4-6:30 p.m. Oct. 24 at the Milford Methodist Church, according to information provided. Butterfly pork chops and pork burgers will be grilled in the parking lot of the church. Patrons are asked to enter the parking lot on the east side of the church and to remain in their car. A car hop will take and deliver their order. All cars will exit the parking lot using the north-west exit.
In conjunction with the sandwich sale, organizers will also be selling calendar raffle tickets. Only 300 tickets will be sold. Ticket holders will have a chance to win a different prize or monetary amount each day during the month of January.
Angel’s Closet has served hundreds of individuals over the past 11 years. Volunteers work many hours every week to keep the numerous donations of clothing and accessories, household items, and toys on the shelves and organized. They keep the facility ready for individuals to select and take home essential items at no cost.
The goal of conducting this fundraiser is to earn funds to help pay rent and utilities throughout 2021. Please support the efforts of everyone involved with Angel’s Closet by driving in and purchasing some sandwiches and/or calendar raffle tickets. The sandwiches are easy to freeze and warm up later. The calendar raffle tickets make great stocking stuffers. Donations are also accepted at the Milford Building and Loan.