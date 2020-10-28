The Milford community and surrounding area once again displayed overwhelming support for Angel's Closet at the benefit conducted this past Saturday evening at the Milford United Methodist Church. The pork producing Gigl family from the Ashkum area 250 delicious butterfly pork chops and 150 pork burgers to help supporters raise $2,020 for Angel's Closet, according to information from the committee. Proceeds from this fundraiser will help pay its rent and utilities for 2021.
Costs for this benefit were funded in part through the Thrivent Action Team, the Royal Neighbors of America Difference Maker Team, and the Casey’s Corporation. Their contributions were used to defray the cost of the supplies purchased for the dinner. A crew of 19 volunteers totaled more than 200 hours planning and conducting this benefit.
A pleasant surprise of the day occurred when Josh Sparks and Vance Trumann, members representing the State Line Riders, Chapter ABATE of IL, stopped by with a donation of $200.
This is the fifth year for the Angel's Closet benefit.