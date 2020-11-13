Michael Reitz and Rae’ Annah Heldreth, both of Sheldon, Ryli Van Hoveln of Watseka,and Laurie Cluver of Cissna Park were recent recipients of Amtrykes, an adaptive tricycle, according to information provided.
These individuals were fitted by the Iroquois County Chapter of National Ambucs, Inc. Funding for the Amtrykes for Micheal, Rae’ Annah and Ryli were made possible through the Arthur and Gesena Griffin Trust. Funding for the Amtryke for Laurie was made possible through the Mary Helen Robert Trust.
The Iroquois County Chapter of National Ambucs, Inc is a non-for-profit organization.
This chapter is currently composed of physical and occupational therapists and parents,but membership is open to any individuals with a heart for the mission.
The goal of this organization is to provide adaptive tricycles, Amtrykes, to children and adults who cannot ride a traditional bicycle. Anyone who knows of potential riders who would benefit from an Amtryke are asked to please forward their information to the chapter at amyschroedericambucs@gmail.com, or call 815-383-5785. Donations are also gladly accepted and new members are welcome.