Iroquois County All County basketball teams have been named for 2020-21 for both boys and girls, according to information from the Iroquois County Administrators Association.
The Iroquois County All County Girls Basketball team is: Natalie Schroeder, Sr., Watseka *; Kinzie Parsons, Sr., Watseka *; Anna Hagen, Jr., Milford *; Shelby Johnson, Sr., Iroquois West *; Natalie Prairie, Soph., Central *; Kamryn Grice, Sr., Central *; Paiton Lareau, Soph., Donovan *; Mikayla Knake, Soph., Cissna Park *;
Allie Hoy, Jr., Watseka *; Shea Small, Soph., Iroquois West.
The Iroquois County All County Boys Basketball team is: Jacob Shoven Sr. Central *; Jake McMillian, Sr., Iroquois West *; Trey Totheroh, Sr., Milford *; Ian Rogers, Sr., Cissna Park *; Ryan Tilstra, Sr., Iroquois West *; Andy Onnen, Sr., Donovan *; Malaki Verkler, Jr., CP *; Connor Curry, Sr., Watseka; Jordan Schroeder, Jr., Watseka *; Jay Lemanager, Sr., Central.
* Unanimous Selection