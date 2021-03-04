MILFORD, ILLINOIS — Milford Area Public Schools, District #124 would like to announce that its 2021-22 kindergarten pre-registration is now open.
Registration looks a bit different this year due to the COVIO restrictions of guests not entering the building during regular school hours, according to a news release. Therefore, packets will be available for pick up at the front door of the Milford Grade School upon request. After parents have completed the informational cover sheet they may drop it off at the front door, fax or email back. The fax number is 815-889-5503 and the email address is jvanhovetn@mpskl2.org.
People are reminded to be sure to take an official copy of the child's birth certificate, as well. No fees are required at this time. Those who have any questions are asked to call the office at 815-889-4174.