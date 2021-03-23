Fern Troyer Rice was born in McLean County and raised on a farm south of Eureka, IL. Born the eighth of nine children to Oliver & Kate Troyer. In her youth she attended a small school near Stanford and continuing through graduation in Eureka.
She learned to play the piano as her sister Ruth would say, it kept her from doing her chores. She was actively involved in 4-H and other school activities. Her father was a farmer in the Stanford area and he also worked the threshing ring for area farmers with his steam engine and threshing machine. Opportunity took the family to Eureka to continue farming.
Shortly after graduation Fern was attending barn dances through the Rural Youth group in a barn by Congerville, IL. The Home Ec extension advisor in Woodford Co was Louise Rice and she invited her brother Thomas and his friends from Sheldon to attend the weekly events.
Tom was born the second of 3 siblings to John B & Virginia Rice, a Swine professor at the U of I in Urbana, IL. John was determined to take his experience to the farm and rented a farm by Marseilles, IL. In 1936 John bought the home farm on the north edge of Sheldon where the family has
continued through today.
Tom caught Fern’s eye and her heart as they continued to attend barn dances and courted until there marriage on September 17th 1950. They settled at the farm and raised four boys Michael (Tammy), Robert (Holly), Paul (Denise) & John (Robin). A lifetime of activities with school and 4-H kept the family busy when not attending to the dairy, hogs & chickens. Fern was actively involved in various women’s group, church activities & youth activities in Sheldon.
Tom & Fern were leaders with the Sheldon Square Shooters 4-H club. Tom passed in 2005.
Together they raised 4 boys, have 14 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. Fern moved to Watseka for a period before taking residence at the Iroquois Residence Home. She enjoys visiting and reminiscing her life on the farm, the many friends through church at Watseka First United Methodist church. She was 90 on March 23rd, she has touched many lives with her spirit, kindness and witnessed many changes over the years. The covid virus has kept her and so many others from seeing their families in person Fern is excitedly looking forward to attending her granddaughter Tracie’s upcoming marriage at the end of this month. We wish her a blessed and happy 90th birthday.