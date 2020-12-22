As part of an ELA assignment for the holidays, Liz Martin had her eighth grade students at Crescent City Grade School once again write “Toy Invention” essays.
Each student had to create an item and then write an advertisement/essay giving the name of the creation, a description, its price, where it is available from and the ages it is geared towards. The staff, fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh grade students then read the essays and chose the top three. First place winner was Hannah Kollmann, second went to Lauren Janssen and third went to Kobie Hendershot.
Following are the students' essays:
Zachary “Zach” Klopp created “The Fly Pack:” Do you want to beat the traffic? The need for a car is over! Choose Fly Pack! A backpack that allows you to fly to work or anywhere! It comes with two batteries. Available through Amazon for 250K! So hurry and buy it before they are gone!
Kobie Hendershot invented “The Wonder Pup:” Do you dream of owning a dog but don't want the hassle of cleaning up after it? Then the Wonder Pup is for you. With over 200 different breeds the unbreakable, waterproof dog is the perfect holiday surprise! (Ages 3 and up will enjoy this toy!). With the touch of a button, the relaxed, friendly dog can become energetic, playful and irresistible! The leash, collar, dog bed and charging station are included. Now availale at Walmart, Target and Amazon for a meager $115! *Enter the code 81145 to receive 20% off your purchase! Ages 3 and up.
Phoenix Twiggs - “Potion Polish:” Makes you strong! Feeling bad about yourself? Insecure? You need “Potion Polish!” This little bottle of magic comes in two forms: liquid form and cream form. Muscles activate in two days but it's worth every penny. It comes in a 6-ounce bottle for only $99.99! Buy one, get one free. It is only available at Walmart, Target and Meijer. Ages: 12+
Lucas “Luke” Albers - “Christmas Present Picker:” Are you having trouble choosing or finding good toys? Introducing the “Christmas Present Picker” - the ultimate Christmas shopping website. With thousands of reviews and suggestions, we can find the ultimate present for any budget, age and any price! Enter your age and interests, and our AI will find the best cost and deals with rebates, codes and websites. www.christmaspresentpicker.com. Your cost: $19.99! Get it now! Now! Now!
Hannah Kollmann - “Swift Toilet Paper:” Your search for TP is over! “The Swift Toilet Paper Roll” is a regenerating wonder that automatically adds another roll. When the last sheet is used, another amazingly soft biodegradable roll is added. Comes in different sizes, colors and patterns! Great for the kids' bathrooms! Available at Walmart, Target and Amazon for a price of $25.99. All ages.
Aubrie Pheifer - “The Unlimited Cube:” Need something to fidget with that doesn't get boring after a while? Something you can see in the dark? Get the extraordinary “Unlimited Fidget Cube”! The Unlimited Cube has 11 different features including red, yellow, green and more LED lights. This toy is a perfect gift for children and adults during holidays and birthdays. Having this cube is relaxing, distracting and fascinating, which is perfect for stressful situations such as work or school. Available through Amazon at a price of $20-$25. For more information about this product call 815-555-5555!
Lauren Janssen - “The Silencer:” Annoyed by your siblings? If the answer is yes, then “The Silencer” is for you. You just point and zap! Stop the chatter! It is a six-inch remote in three colors – silver, blue and purple. Money back guaranteed and it's only $49.99. Two double-A batteries included. Get it at your local Walmart today! Ages 12:+