More than 130 vehicles made their way through the lines at the annual trunk or treat event in Watseka Oct. 28.
The annual event, sponsored by the Watseka Area Chamber of Commerce and Watseka Park District, was a little different this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The event was at the Iroquois County Administrative building this year, with participating businesses lined up on the north parking lot ready to distribute Halloween candy.
People were asked to stay in their cars, and everyone practiced social distancing as they drove through the parking lot, with business people greeting them at their cars to distribute the candy.
There were 14 businesses that participated. Before the trunk or treat event, people were treated to a parade of Hallween-themed decorated cars which made their way through town from the park district building to the administrative center and escorted by Watseka Police.
Chamber Executive Director Amanda Hibbs said more than 400 children were treated to Halloween candy. Many of those who stopped by the event were also dressed in their own Halloween costumes.
The business participants of the trunk or treat event were judged on their decorations. Winners were: Most Scary — IMH Home Health and Hospice; Most Traditional — Gilman Healthcare Center; and Most Creative — Watseka Police Department.