On October 10, 2020, President Dylan Behrends called a meeting at Ashkum Village Park for the Ashkum Go-Getters. There were 19 4-H members, 5 4-H leaders, 5 Cloverbuds and 8 Guests that were at the meeting. Christa Hickman read the secretary minutes and Riley Behrends read the treasurer report. Both reports were approved. The officers program planning committee meeting report was given by Riley Behrends.
In old business, Leader Sharlene Finegan passed out ribbons and awards from the virtual Iroquois County Fair to members and Cloverbuds. The final collection of 4-H discount card money was turned in.
Due to COVID-19 regulations, the 4-H club voted to shop socially distanced by family when supporting 8 angel tag children at $50 each to be delivered at the Christmas Clifton Food Pantry Christmas distribution. Each child will also receive a fleece tie blanket made by 4-H members. Socially distanced families worked on making tie blankets before and after this meeting.
Demonstrations were made by many 4-H members including Harmony Boudreau (how to properly strip and attached electrical wires), Christa Hickman (how to make a tie blanket), Karlie Wilken (making different solutions through dilution), Kale Gerdes (How to make an apple fizz like a volcano), Dylan Behrends (Baby pig care). The Contactless Food Drive was held collecting 327 items weighing 320 pounds and $621. New business closed with the club theme for the 2020-2021 4-H year decision of Ashkum Go-Getters-2020 Can’t Stop Us!
Cloverbuds talked about pumpkins, counted their seeds and learned there are over 400 seeds in a small pumpkin and then decorated a pumpkin. Rec team member, Helen Harris, and dad Coach Harris led the group in awesome games of distanced Human tic-tac toe. Before the meeting, Halloween decorated donuts provided by the club were enjoyed by members and guests. The next meeting is November 14th at 9:30 am.