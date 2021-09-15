WATSEKA, IL- Iroquois Memorial Hospital will be holding their “Know Your Numbers” Lab Fair Monday, September 20th through Saturday, September 25th from 7:00 am to 10 a.m.
The IMH “Know Your Numbers” Lab Fair offers a blood panel with health screenings for a nominal fee. This blood panel and health screenings consists of a Lipid Panel (cholesterol, triglyceride, HDL), complete blood count with automated differential, and a comprehensive chemistry panel which includes: ALT, AST, albumin, alkaline phosphatase, bilirubin, calcium, chloride, creatinine, glucose (blood sugar), sodium, potassium, total protein, and urea nitrogen. Additional screenings are also available at an extra cost. Additional screenings include: Ferritin, thyroid profile, PSA screenings, glycohemoglobin, vitamin D and hepatitis C.
“Iroquois Memorial Hospital is taking the necessary precautions to keep our patients safe as the health and wellness of our patients are our top priority,” says Jacquie Scurlock, BS MLT (ASCP) IMH Laboratory Director. ”The Know Your Numbers Lab Fair is a way to help keep you well and knowledgeable about your health at a discounted rate.”
Iroquois Memorial Hospital makes it easy to “Know Your Numbers”! Just stop by
Outpatient Registration in the main lobby of IMH to register and receive your health
screenings. Appointments are not necessary and you don’t need to be affiliated with the hospital or any of its clinics or doctors to participate. A payment of cash, check or most major credit cards are needed at the time of registration. No insurance claims are filed.
If you plan on getting the blood panel, it is recommended to fast for 10 to 12 hours before the visit for the most accurate results. All test results will be mailed directly to the patient and faxed to the registered healthcare provider.
For more information, please call MaryKay Lavicka, Outreach Director, at 815.432.7960 or email marykay.lavicka@imhrh.org.