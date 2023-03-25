The Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing Buckley teenager.
According to police reports, 15-year-old Kayla Hall was last seen at approximately 8 p.m. March 24 at her home in Buckley. She is 5’5”, weighing approximately 150 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes.
She was last seen wearing a black and white zip-up hoodie with a skeleton on the back and black leggings. If you see Kayla or know her whereabouts, please call Iroquois County Dispatch at (815) 432-6820 or the Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office at (815) 432-6992.