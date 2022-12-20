Watseka Police Department
12/13
Police conducted a traffic stop in the 100 block of W Mulberry Street at 2:15 am. A verbal warning was given for equipment.
Police conducted a traffic stop in the 1400 block of W Lafayette at 3:04 am. A verbal warning was given for equipment.
Police were called to the 400 block of E Mulberry Street for a theft at 7:21 am.
Police were called to S 3rd/E Mulberry Street for a vehicle complaint at 11:07 am.
Police were called to the 800 block of E Walnut Street for a domestic at 12:50 pm.
Police conducted a welfare check in the 400 block of W Mulberry Street at 5:23 pm.
Police were called to the 300 block of W Walnut Street for harassment at 10:36 pm.
12/14
Police conducted a business check in the 700 block of W Walnut Street at 2:04 am.
Police conducted a business check in the 400 block of W Walnut Street at 2:12 am. Officers observed a male with an active warrant out of Livingston County. Blair, Christopher R., 27 of Watseka, was arrested and transported to the Iroquois County Jail without incident.
Police were called to the 200 block of E Fairman for a 911 hang-up at 9:26 am.
Police were called to the 100 block of W Oak Street for criminal damage to property at 1:11 pm.
12/15
Police conducted a traffic stop at N 3rd Street/ E Oak Street at 3:31 am. A verbal warning was given for equipment.
Police were called to the 1000 block of E Grant Street for a lost dog at 12:38 pm.
Police were called to the 100 block of N Madison Street for an unwanted person at 4:09 pm.
Police were called to the 1400 block of E Walnut Street for a 911 misdial at 4:20 pm.
Police were called to the 1700 block of E Walnut Street for a theft at 4:20 pm.
Police were called to the 200 block of N Monroe Street for an animal complaint at 5:42 pm.
Police conducted a traffic stop at S 3rd Street/E Washington Street at 9:51 pm. A verbal warning was given for equipment.
12/16
Police conducted a traffic stop at W Fleming/W Walnut Street at 11:38 pm. A verbal warning was given for equipment.
12/17
Police conducted a welfare check in the 400 block of W Walnut Street at 6:54 am.
Police were called to the 400 block of W North Street for a civil disturbance at 2:39 pm.
Police were called to the 1700 block of E Walnut Street for a theft at 3:57 pm.
Police were called to the 700 block of E Oak Street for a civil disturbance at 5:49 pm.
Police were called to the 100 block of W Walnut Street for an assault at 9:55 pm.
12/18
Police conducted a traffic stop at S 2nd Street/W Washington Street at 3:56 am. A verbal warning was given for equipment.
Police were called to the 200 block of W Walnut Street for a domestic at 9:36 am.
Police were called to S 5th Street/E Hamilton Street for a suspicious person at 2:12 pm.
Police were called to the 800 block of N Jefferson Street for criminal damage to a vehicle at 2:42 pm. Police were called to the 1700 block of E Walnut Street for a suspicious person at 3:44 pm.
Police conducted a traffic stop in the 1200 block of E Walnut Street at 6:20 pm. A written warning was given for equipment.
Police were flagged down in the 400 block of W Walnut Street for a disturbance at 8:22 pm.
Police were called to the 500 block of E Ash Street for a domestic at 9:00 pm.
Police were called to the 900 block of S Western Ave for threats by telephone at 10:13 pm.
12/19
Police were called to the 300 block of N 6th Street for a suspicious person at 12:37 am.
Police were called to the 800 block of E Walnut Street for a domestic at 9:21 am.
Police conducted a welfare check in the 100 block of Lakeview Court at 2:48 pm. Police assisted a motorist in the 1400 block of E Walnut Street at 3:45 pm.
Police were called to the 100 block of E Locust Street for a theft at 3:59 pm.
Police conducted a traffic stop at E Walnut Street/N 3rd Street at 8:06 pm. A verbal warning was given for equipment.
Police conducted a business check in the 100 block of S Belmont Avenue at 8:22 pm. Police conducted a business check in the 1700 block of E Walnut Street at 9:03 pm.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Department
Arrests:
On December 17, 2022, Iroquois County Sheriff's Police arrested James R. Layden, age 40, of Allerton IL. According to police reports, Layden was wanted on outstanding Iroquois County warrant charging him with failure to appear for aggravated battery. He was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he remains in lieu of bond.
On December 17, 2022, Iroquois County Sheriff's Police arrested Michelle N. Rogers, age 31, of Rankin. According to police reports Rogers was charged with possession of methamphetamine less than 5 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia. Rogers was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where she posted the required bond and was released.
On December 17, 2022, Iroquois County Sheriff's Police arrested Joshua W. Searcy, age 35, of Milford. According to police reports Searcy was charged with possession of methamphetamine less than 5 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia. Searcy was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond and was released.