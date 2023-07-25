Watseka Police Department
07/15
Police were called to the 400 block of S 5th Street for loud music at 10:45 pm.
Police were called to the 700 block of W Walnut Street for a fight in progress at 11:53 pm.
07/16
Police were called to the 500 block of n 2nd Street for a noise complaint at 12:20 am.
Police were called to the 100 block of W Oak Street for an intoxicated person at 1:44 am.
Police were called to the 100 block of E Elm Street for threats by telephone at 11:06 am.
Police were called to the 100 block of E Elm Street for suspicious circumstances at 11:49 am.
Police were called to the 1500 block of E Walnut Street for an unwanted person at 2:10 pm.
Police were called to the 300 block of W Park Avenue for a public service at 2:13 pm.
Police were called to the 600 block of N 6th Street for threats by telephone at 2:24 pm.
Police were called to W Walnut Street/S 2nd Street for a suspicious person at 3:12 pm.
Police were called to the 900 block of S 4th Street for a suspicious person at 3:44 pm.
Police conducted a traffic stop at N 5th Street/E Walnut Street at 6:49 pm. A state citation was issued for improper registration.
Police conducted a welfare check in the 500 block of E Hickory Street at 7:32 pm.
Police were called to the 400 block of E Oak Street for a dispute at 7:54 pm.
Police were called to the 500 block of N Chicago Street for a suspicious vehicle at 9:29 pm.
Police conducted a public service in the 800 block of E Walnut Street at 9:49 pm.
07/17
Police were out in the 300 block of W Oak Street attempting to locate a wanted subject at 1:23 am.
Police were called to the 1400 block of E Walnut Street for a business alarm at 6:55 am.
Police were called to the 400 block of E Oak Street for a domestic at 7:56 am.
Police were called to the 700 block of W Walnut Street for trespassers at 8:18 am.
Police were called to the 800 block of E Walnut Street for a suspicious person at 9:29 am.
Police conducted a welfare check in the 300 block of N 5th Street at 10:42 am.
Police were called to the 500 block of E Walnut Street for trespassers at 10:47 am.
Police were called to the 300 block of W Park Avenue for a civil disturbance at 11:29 am.
Police were called to the 800 block of E Walnut Street for trespassers at 11:51 am.
Police were called to the 300 block of W Park Avenue for harassment at 2:08 pm.
Police were called to the 100 block of S 8th Street for a domestic at 8:01 pm.
Police were called to the 400 block of E Oak Street for an unwanted person at 8:19 pm.
07/18
Police were out in the 600 block of S 5th Street attempting to locate a wanted subject at 12:00 am.
Fassoth, Christina M., 51 of Watseka was arrested on an outstanding Iroquois County Warrant.
Police were called to the 100 block of S 8th Street for a domestic at 3:27 am.
Police were called to N 2nd Street/W North Street for a suspicious person at 5:51 pm.
Police conducted a traffic stop at W Mulberry Street/S Brown Street at 9:52 pm. A verbal warning was
given for equipment.
07/19
Police were called to the 300 block of W Oak Street for a domestic at 4:56 am.
Police conducted a warrant check in the 300 block of W Oak Street at 5:14 am. Collins, Ashley R., 26, of Watseka was arrested on an outstanding Iroquois County Warrant. Collins was transported to jail without incident.
Police were called to W Mulberry Street/W Park Avenue for a mental subject at 6:53 am.
Police were called to the 400 block of E Oak Street for a burglary at 10:22 am.
Police were called to the 100 block of W Fleming Street for a suspicious person at 12:20 pm.
Police were called to N 8th Street/E Oak Street for a vehicle complaint at 12:22 pm.
Police were called to the 300 block of W Walnut Street for a mental subject at 4:34 pm.
Police were called to the 200 block of W Hickory Street for a disturbance at 5:06 pm.
Police were called to the 200 block of W Hickory Street for a fight in progress at 6:00 pm.
Police were called to the 1200 block of E Walnut Street for a business alarm at 8:39 pm.
Police were called to the 400 block of N 1st Street for a suspicious circumstances at 9:37 pm.
Police conducted a traffic stop in the 1200 block of E Walnut Street at 10:48 pm. A verbal warning was
given for speed.
Police assisted EMS in the 100 block of S Brown Street mental subject at 11:02 pm.
07/20
Police were called to the 300 block of N 2nd Street for illegal burning at 6:17 am.
Police conducted a traffic stop at the east junction at 7:56 am. A state citation was issued for driving with a suspended driver’s license.
Police were out in the 100 block of E Fleming Street with a suspicious person at 9:19 am.
Police were called to the 400 block of E Cherry Street for an animal complaint at 9:29 am.
Police conducted a welfare check in the 300 block of W North Street at 1:04 pm.
Police were called to the 400 block of W Walnut Street for an unwanted person at 2:32 pm.
Police were called to the 300 block of N 5th Street for a disturbance at 3:58 pm.
Police were called to E Walnut Street/N 8th Street for a suspicious person at 6:14 pm.
07/21
Police were called to the 700 block of W Walnut Street for an intoxicated person at 1:07 am.
Police were called to the 1400 block of E Walnut Street for a 911 hangup at 8:07 am.
Police were called to the 200 block of W Hickory Street for a disturbance at 8:19 am.
Police were called to S 8th Street/E Locust Street for an animal complaint at 9:53 am.
Police conducted a traffic stop in the 800 block of E Walnut Street at 10:06 am. A state citation was
issued for Driving with Suspended Registration.
Police were called to the 900 block of S Belmont Avenue for a civil service at 11:57 am.
Police were called to the 800 block of Hanson Drive for fraud at 12:02 pm.
Police were called to the 400 block of W Walnut Street for a disturbance at 1:51 pm.
Police were called to the 1700 block of E Walnut Street for a suspicious person at 3:50 pm.
Police were called to the 700 block of N Clarence Avenue for a suspicious person at 5:11 pm.
Police were called to the 500 block of N 2nd Street for a neighborhood problem at 6:33 pm.
Police were out in the 100 block of W Jefferson Avenue for a public service at 7:49 pm.
Police were called to the 400 block of E Elm Street for fraud at 7:57 pm.
7/25/23
Cooling Center:
Due to the extreme heat conditions that are predicted for the next few days the Watseka Public Library will be open as a cooling center. The library will be open to the public for use as a cooling center from 9am-6pm. Water may be brought in but no food will be allowed. When temperatures are extremely high, take steps to protect yourself and your loved ones:
- Stay in an air-conditioned indoor location as much as you can.
- Drink plenty of fluids even if you don’t feel thirsty.
- Schedule outdoor activities carefully.
- Wear loose, lightweight, light-colored clothing and sunscreen.
- Pace yourself.
- Take cool showers or baths to cool down.
- Check on a friend or neighbor and have someone do the same for you.
- Never leave children or pets in cars.
- Check the local news for health and safety updates.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Department
Arrests:
On July 17, 2023, Iroquois County Sheriffs Police arrested Terrell Smith of Fargo North Dakota. According to police reports, Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle Smith was driving. Smith was taken into custody for Driving While License Suspended. Smith was taken to the Iroquois County Jail where he later posted the required bond and was released.
On July 18, 2023, Milford Police arrested Arturo Martinez, 30, of Milford. According to police reports, Milford Officers located Martinez at a business in the 100 block of W. Jones In Milford. Martinez had an outstanding Iroquois County warrant for Failure to Appear on an original charge of DUI Martinez was taken to the Iroquois County Jail where he remained in lieu of bond.
On July 21, 2023, Iroquois County Sheriffs Police arrested Timothy Hartke, 48, of Cissna Park. According to police reports, deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle being driven by Hartke. Deputies observed signs of impairment and placed Hartke into custody for DUI Alcohol, Speeding, and Improper Lane Usage. Hartke was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he later posted the required bond and was released.
On July 22, 2023, Iroquois County Sheriffs Police arrested Nathan McClanahan, 22, of Paxton. According to police reports, deputies responded to a battery in progress in the 200 block of S. John St. In Thawville deputies placed McClanahan into custody for Aggravated Battery. McClanahan was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he later posted the required bond and was released.
On July 22, 2023, Iroquois County Sheriffs Police arrested Joshua Anderson, 43, of Milford. According to police reports, deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle being driven by Anderson. Deputies learned Anderson had an outstanding Vem1llion County warrant for Failure to Appear on an original charge or Expired Registration, Operating Uninsured Motor Vehicle, and Driver’s License Expired More than One Year. Anderson was taken into custody and transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he later posted the required bond and was released
On July 22, 2023, Iroquois County Sheriffs Police arrested Eric Deaton, 41, of Milford. According to police reports Deaton was a passenger in a vehicle that deputies conducted a traffic stop on. Deputies located methamphetamine on Deaton’s person. Deaton was taken into custody and charged with Methamphetamine Possession less than 5 grams. Deaton was taken to the Iroquois County Jail where he remained in lieu of bond.
On July 22, 2023, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Matthew Schroeder, 56, of Iroquois. According to police reports, deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle being driven by Schroeder. Deputies learned Schroeder had a Revoked Illinois License. Schroeder was placed into custody. Deputies conducted a search of Schroeder’s person and located methamphetamine. Schroeder was charged with Driving on Revoked Illinois License and Methamphetamine Possession less than 5 grams, Schroeder was taken to the Iroquois County Jail where he remains in lieu of bond.
On July 22, 2023, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Nicholas Bishir. According to police reports, deputies took custody of Bishir at the Kankakee County Jail. Bishir was in custody in Kankakee County on Iroquois County warrant for Domestic Battery. Bishir was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he remains in lieu of bond.