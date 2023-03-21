Iroquois County Sheriff’s Department
Arrests
On March 14, 2023, Iroquois County Sheriffs Police arrested Manuel Urquizo, age 27, of Orland Park. According to police reports, Urqujzo was wanted on an outstanding Iroquois County warrant charging him with failure to appear for driving while license suspended. Urquizo was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond and was released.
On March 14, 2023, Milford Police arrested Roberto Milburn, age 23, of Sheldon. According to police reports, Milburn was charged with operation of a vehicle with suspended registration. In addition, he was wanted on an outstanding Clark County warrant for failure to appear for a traffic offense. Milburn was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond and was released.
On March 15, 2023, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Raven S. Satkoski, age 21, of Milford. According to police reports, Satkoski was charged with domestic battery. Satkoski was taken into custody after sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a residence in rural Milford for a reported altercation. Satkoski was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he remained in lieu of bond.
Watseka Police Department
03/10
Police were called to the 700 block of E Raymond Street for a disturbance at 11:36 pm.
Police were called to the 500 block of Martin Avenue for a disturbance at 11:59 pm.
03/11
Police were called to the 400 block of S 5th Street for a suspicious person at 4:20 am.
Police were called to the intersection of W Pleasant Street/N Jefferson Street for a suspicious person at 6:57 am. Spence, William E., 41 of Ashkum was arrested for Disorderly Conduct, Criminal Damage to
Property, Aggravated Battery, Assault and Possession of Hypodermic Needle. William was transported to jail.
Police were called to the 100 block of N Madison Street for criminal damage to vehicle at 8:47 am.
Police were out in the 900 block of E Locust Street for a city ordinance violation at 10:51 am.
Police were called to the 400 block of N 4th Street for an animal complaint at 10:52 am.
Police were called to N 2nd Street/W Walnut Street for a mental subject at 3:47 pm.
Police were called to the 600 block of N Jefferson Street for a civil matter at 6:30 pm.
Police were called to the 600 block of N Jefferson Street for a domestic at 10:02 pm.
Police were called to the 700 block of E Raymond Street for a 911 hang~up at 10:35 pm.
03/12
Police were called to the 600 block of E Grant Street for a civil matter at 1:41 am.
Police were called to the 500 block of N Clarence Avenue for a domestic at 1:44 am.
Police were called to the 200 block of W Fleming Street for a trespasser at 6:57 am.
Police were called to the 1700 block of E Walnut Street for a theft at 12:15 pm.
Police conducted a traffic stop in the 700 block of W Walnut Street at 3:40 pm. A written warning was
issued for equipment.
Police conducted a traffic stop in the 700 block of W Walnut Street at 4:04 pm. Burnside, Brittany C., 34 of Watseka was arrested for Operating Uninsured Motor Vehicle and Cancel/Suspended/Revoked
Registration. Brittany was transported to jail without incident.
Police were called to the 800 block of E Walnut Street for an unwanted person at 6:13 pm.
Police were called to the 500 block of N Clarence Avenue for a domestic at 7:35 pm.
Police were called to the 900 block of E Cherry Street for a business alarm at 9:59 pm.
03/13
Police were called to the 400 block of W Walnut Street for a business alarm at 12:45 am.
Police were called to the 400 block of W Walnut Street for a business alarm at 2:07 am.
Police conducted a traffic stop in the 400 block of W Walnut Street at 4:25 am. A verbal warning was
given for a moving violation.
Police were called to the 600 block of W Iroquois Street for a noise complaint at 4:56 am.
Police conducted a welfare check in the 400 block of S 5th Street at 10:14 am.
Police were called to the 400 block of W Walnut Street for a trespasser at 10:21 am.
Police were called to the 100 block of E Walnut Street for a public service at 11:15 am.
Police were called to the 700 block of W Walnut Street for an unwanted person at 11:38 am.
Police were called to the 1400 block of E Walnut Street for a 911 misdial at 1:10 am.
Police were called to the 600 block of N Jefferson Street for suspicious circumstances at 2:32 pm.
Police were called to the 1000 block of E Walnut Street for a public service at 4:31 pm.
Police were called to the 100 block of E North Street for a suspicious person at 6:04 pm.
Police conducted a traffic stop at N State Route 1/N 2280 East Road at 7:25 pm. A written warning was
issued for no headlights.
Police were called to the 100 block of E North Street for an identity theft at 7:51 pm.
03/14
Police conducted a traffic stop at N 2nd Street/W Hickory Street at 12:41 am. A verbal warning was given for equipment.
Police conducted a traffic stop in the 1400 block of W Lafayette Street at 1:26 am. A verbal warning was given for equipment.
Police were called to the 1400 block of E Walnut Street for a business alarm at 7:30 am.
Police assisted Riverside EMS in the 500 block of W Washington Street at 9:57 am.
Police were called to the 700 block of W Walnut Street for an unwanted person at 10:20 am.
Police were called to the 100 block of Division Street for a domestic at 1:58 pm.
Police were called to the 400 block of N 5th Street for a public service at 2:03 pm.
Police were called to the 1100 block of E Walnut Street for a domestic at 2:14 pm.
Police were called to the 600 block of N Jefferson Street for criminal damage to vehicle at 2:42 pm.
Police were called to the 300 block of E Ash Street for an unwanted person at 3:13 pm.
Police were called to the 200 block of W Hickory Street for a mental subject at 4:54 pm.
Police were called to the 400 block of W Walnut Street for a public complaint at 8:05 pm.
03/15
Police conducted a traffic stop in the 700 block of W Walnut Street at 3:03 am. A verbal warning was
given for driving with an expired driver’s license.
Police were called to the 800 block of N Jefferson Street for a vehicle theft at 12:44 pm.
Police were called to the 500 block of S 3rd Street for a lockout at 1:06 pm.
Police were called to the 200 block of W Walnut Street for a suicidal subject at 8:57 pm
03/19
At 11:26 a.m., Officers responded to the 300 block of E. Cherry St. in reference to a burglary investigation.
At 12:26 p.m., Officers were dispatched to the 200 block of W. Hickory St. in reference to a welfare check.
At 2:47 p.m., Officers investigated a report of a women slumped over the steering wheel in the 600 block of N. 6th St.
At 3:32 p.m., Officers met with a caller in the 100 block of E. Walnut St. to assist with a civil vehicle complaint.
At 9:20 p.m., Officers spoke with a female in the 200 block of W. Walnut St. in reference to a civil matter.