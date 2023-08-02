Watseka Police Department reports
07/21
Police were called to the 1000 block of W Newell Street for a disturbance at 10:13 pm.
Police conducted a traffic stop in the 100 block of W Oak Street at 11:53 pm. A state citation was issued for driving with no driver’s license.
07/22
Police were called to the 100 block of W Oak Street for a suicidal subject at 3:12 am.
Police were called to the 100 block of S Yount Avenue for a disturbance at 4:59 am.
Police were called to the 300 block of N 2nd Street for a vehicle complaint at 10:36 am.
Police were called to N 2nd Street/W Walnut Street for a vehicle complaint at 11:00 am.
Police were called to the 300 block of E Cherry Street for a domestic at 3:13 pm.
Police were called to the 900 block of S Belmont Avenue for a violation of an order of protection at 4:11 pm.
Police were called to N Monroe Street/W Newell Street for an animal complaint at 6:14 pm.
Police were called to the 400 block of W Walnut Street for a theft at 7:23 pm.
Police were called to the 400 block of N 5th Street for threats by telephone at 7:31 pm.
Police were called to the 100 block of Lakeview Court for a prowler report at 10:55 pm.
Police were called to the 700 block of W Walnut Street for a battery at 11:22 pm. Norris, Eric L., 45 of
Watseka was arrested for Battery and Criminal Trespass to Business. Norris was transported to jail
without incident.
07/23
Police conducted a traffic stop at S 2nd Street/W Cherry Street at 12:40 am. A verbal warning was given for operation without headlights.
Police were out in the 400 block of E Oak Street for a follow up theft report at 11:00 am. Barrett, Eric E., 39 of Watseka was arrested for Theft Over $500. Barrett was transported to jail without incident.
Police were called to the 200 block of W Hickory Street for a disturbance at 1:08 pm.
Police were called to the 300 block of W Walnut Street for a suspicious person at 3:15 pm.
Police were called to the 500 block of E Hickory Street for a disturbance at 8:54 pm.
07/24
Police were called to the 300 block of W Walnut Street for a disturbance at 10:59 pm.
Police conducted a welfare check in the 500 block of W Washington Street at 11:07 pm.
07/25
Police were called to the 300 block of W Walnut Street for a battery at 12:13 am.
Police conducted a traffic stop at W Walnut Street/S 2nd Street at 7:13 am. A verbal warning was given
for registration.
Police were called to the 500 block of W Walnut Street for a reckless driver at 9:59 am.
Police were called to the 500 block of E Walnut Street for a theft at 11:01 am. Barrett, Eric E., 39 of Watseka was arrested for Theft over $500. Eric was transported to jail without incident.
Police conducted a welfare check in the 900 block of S Belmont Avenue at 1:13 pm.
Police conducted a welfare check on Cedar Court at 7:07 pm.
Police conducted a welfare check in the 700 block of E Rosewood Street at 8:21 pm.
Police were called to E Elm Street/N Brianna Drive for a motorist assist at 8:23 pm.
Police conducted a welfare check in the 900 block of S Western Avenue at 8:49 pm.
Police conducted an investigative traffic stop at N 2nd Street/W Oak Street at 9:56 pm.
07/26
Police conducted a traffic stop at E Elm Street/E Sycamore Street at 3:56 am. A verbal warning was given for equipment.
Police were called to the 800 block of E Walnut Street for a business alarm at 7:28 am.
Police were called to the 100 block of Lakeview Court for an unwanted person at 9:27 am.
Police were called to the 200 block of E Cherry Street for a found hypodermic needle at 9:54 am.
Police were called to the 200 block of W Walnut Sfreet for a suspicious vehicle at 12:59 pm.
Police were called to the 100 block of S 8th Street for a dispute at 2:35 pm.
Police were called to the 100 block of N Veterans Parkway for fraud at 3:16 pm.
Police were called to the 700 block of S 3rd Street for fraud at 3:26 pm.
Police were called to the 100 block of Lakeview Court for a trespasser at 6:06 pm.
Police conducted a traffic stop at W Walnut Street/S 2nd Street at 9:19 pm. A verbal warning was given
for equipment.
Police conducted a welfare check in the 100 block of N Madison Street at 9:21 pm.
Police were called to the 300 block of W Hickory Street for telephone harassment at 9:28 pm.
Police were called to the 400 block of E Walnut Street for a domestic at 9:49 pm. Patlan, Guillermo, 49 of Watseka was arrested for Aggravated Domestic Battery and Interfering with Reporting of Domestic
Violence. Guillermo was transported to jail without incident.
Police conducted a traffic stop at N 6th Street/E Ash Street at 10:34 pm. A state citation was issued for
expired registration.
Police were called to the 100 block of E Walnut Street for a disturbance at 11:32 pm.
07/27
Police were called to the 100 block of N Madison Street for a burglary at 2:19 am.
Police were called to the 900 block of S Belmont Avenue for a domestic at 3:53 am.
Police were called to the 600 block of N Clarance Avenue for an unwanted person at 4:28 am.
Police conducted a welfare check in the 1000 block of W Newell Street at 5:27 am.
Police were called to the 500 block of E Walnut Street for a domestic at 6:26 am.
Police were called to the 100 block of E Ash Street for a civil matter at 6:52 am.
Police were called to the 500 block of E Walnut Street for a disturbance at 9:00 am.
Police conducted a warrant check in the\200 block of E Walnut Street at 1:48 pm. Norris, Eric L., 45 of
Watseka was arrested for an outstanding Iroquois County Warrant.
Police were called to the 300 block of W Park Avenue for a civil disturbance at 3:51 pm.
Police were called to the 1000 block of W Newell Street for a disturbance at 4:53 pm.
Police were called to the 700 block of E Raymond Road for fraud at 5:00 pm.
Police were called to the 700 block of W Walnut Street for a suspicious person at 8:58 pm.
Police were called to the 400 block of E Oak Street for an overdose at 9:17 pm.
Police were called to the 200 block of W Walnut Street for a suspicious person at 9:29 pm.
Police were called to the 800 block of E Walnut Street for a suspicious vehicle at 10:02 pm.
Police were called to the 300 block of W Park Avenue for an animal complaint at 11:19 pm.
07/28
Police were cc1lled to the 1100 block of E Walnut Street for a suspicious person at 7:38 am.
Police were called to the 300 block of E Ash Street for criminal damage to property at 9:45 am.
Police were called to the 100 block of S 2nd Street for criminal damage to property at 10:14 am.
Police were cc1lled to Birch Court for threats at 10:18 am.
Police were called to the 400 block of W Mulberry Street for trespassers at 1:35 pm.
Police were called to the 300 block of W Mulberry Street for an animc1I complaint at 3:36 pm.
Police conducted a welfare check in Birch Court at 4:36 pm.
Police were called to S 5th Street/E Mulberry Street for a juvenile problem at 5:14 pm.
Police were called to the 1100 block of E Walnut Street for an animal complaint at 6:28 pm.
Police were cc1lled to the 300 block of W Walnut Street for criminal damage to property at 6:38 pm.
Police were called to N 2nd Street/W Hickory Street for a suspicious person at 8:01 pm.
Police conducted a warrant check in the 400 block of E Oak Street at 8:11 pm. Perez, Luis, 43 of Watseka was arrested for an outstanding Iroquois County Warrant. Luis was transported to jail without incident.
Police were called to the 1400 block of E Walnut Street for a business alarm at 8:30 pm.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Department reports
Arrests
On July 28, 2023, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested, Joann Claeys, age 20, of Rankin. According to police reports, Claeys was charged with possession of met11amphetamine less than 5 grams_ Claeys was taken into custody after deputies discovered suspected methamphetamine in a vehicle she was a passenger in. Claeys was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where she posted the required bond and was released.
On July 28, 2023, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Michelle Perez, age 23, of Gilman. According to police reports, Perez was wanted on an outstanding Iroquois County warrant for driving while license suspended. She was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where she posted the required bond and was released.
On July 28, 2023, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Dwayne M. Gary, age 31, of Indianapolis. According to police reports, Gary was wanted on an outstanding Iroquois County warrant charging him with failure to appear for driving while license suspended and obstructing justice. Gary was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond and was released.
On July 28th, 2023, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Jennifer Brock, age 33, of Sheldon. According to police reports, Brock was charged with domestic battery after deputies were dispatched to a residence in Sheldon for a reported domestic disturbance. Brock was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where she remains in lieu of bond.
On July 25, 2023, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Anna Munoz, age 42, of Crescent City. According to police reports, Munoz was charged with violation of an order of protection. Munoz was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where she posted the required bond and was released.
On July 26, 2023, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Jeremy Smolek, age 25, of Farmers City. According to police reports, Smolek was charged with driving while license suspended. Smolek was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond and was released.
On July 27, 2023, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Bayleah J. Moore, age 24, of Gilman. According to police reports, Moore was charged with aggravated battery. Moore was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where she remained in lieu of bond.
Accidents:
On July 25, 2023, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police investigated a 2-vehicle accident on Co. Rd. 1730 N. near 2153 East. According to police reports, a vehicle driven by Jacky D. Blaylock, age 43, of Watseka was traveling east on 1730 N. when he crossed into the westbound lane of traffic. At the same time, a vehicle driven by Yamei Rohlfs, age 33, of Watseka was traveling westbound on 1730 N. Blaylock failed to notice Rohlfs vehicle and struck her head on.
Blaylock was transported to Iroquois Memorial Hospital and later to Carle Hospital in Urbana for non-life-threatening injuries. Upon further investigation, Blaylock was believed to be under the influence of illegal street drugs at the time of the accident. He was subsequently charged with driving under the influence of drugs, improper lane usage, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and driving with no valid license.