Watseka Police Department
01/16
Police conducted a traffic stop in the 500 block of W Walnut Street at 1:35 am. A citation was issued for driving while license expired.
Police were called to the 200 block of W Hickory Street for a suspicious person at 10:26 pm.
Police conducted a traffic stop in the 1000 block of E Walnut Street at 11:58 pm. 2 citations were issued for no valid drivers license and operating uninsured vehicle.
01/17
Police were called to the 500 block of W Walnut Street for a suspicious person at 2:19 am. Police conducted a welfare check in the 400 block of N 2nd Street at 9:50 am.
Police were called to the 1200 block of E Walnut Street for an improperly parked vehicle at 12:28 pm. Police were called to N Madison/W Lafayette for a civil service at 3:46 pm.
Police were called to the 200 block of N Brianna Drive for a civil service at 4:19 pm.
Police were called to the 500 block of N 5th Street for a disturbance at 7:29 pm.
Police conducted a traffic stop in the 200 block of W Hickory Street at 11:26 pm. John Beniot, 43 of Watseka was charged with Operating Uninsured Motor Vehicle, Possession of Methamphetamine (5-15 grams), Possession with Intent (5-15 grams), and Possession of Controlled Substance. John was transported to jail without incident.
01/18
Police were called to the 100 block of W Oak Street for a suspicious person at 1:16 am.
Police were called to E Oak Street/N 4th Street for a suspicious person at 5:21 am. Francis S. Joseph, 42 of Goodland, IN was arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine (under 5 grams) and Possession of a Hypodermic Needle. Francis was transported to jail without incident.
Police were called to the 100 block of S 4th Street for a motorist assist at 6:51 am.
Police were called to the 1400 block of E Walnut Street for a 911 misdial at 9:04 am.
Police were called to the 100 block of S 4th Street for a domestic at 10:41 am.
Police were called to the 700 block of E Oak Street for a disturbance at 12:49 pm.
Police were called to the 100 block of S 4th Street for a public service at 1:56 pm.
Police were called to the 500 block of E Ash Street for a disturbance at 4:47 pm.
Police were called to the 100 block of N 3rd Street for a burglary alarm at 6:30 pm.
Police were called to the 1000 block of W Newell Street for a disturbance at 6:32 pm.
Police were called to the 300 block of N 3rd Street for a domestic at 7:35 pm.
Police were called to the 500 block of E Walnut Street for a public service at 9:05 pm.
01/19
Police were called to W Victory Street/W Walnut Street for an animal complaint at 1:22 pm.
Police were called to the 200 block of S 2nd Street for a disturbance at 2:50 pm.
Police conducted a welfare check in the 200 block of N 4th Street at 4:04 pm.
01/20
Police assisted a motorist at N 2nd/W North Street at 3:56 am.
Police conducted a traffic stop at W North/rd Street at 6:52 am. A verbal warning was given for equipment.
Police were called to the 200 block of N 4th Street for a disturbance at 7:04 am.
Police conducted a traffic stop at N Kay Street/W North Street at 8:47 am. A state citation was issued for driving suspended.
Police were called to the 1400 block of E Walnut Street for a 911 hangup at 9:53 am.
Police conducted a traffic stop in the 1000 block of E Walnut Street at 11:02 am. 2 state citations were issued.
Police were called to the 500 block of W Park Avenue for a reckless driver at 12:56 pm.
Police were called to the 1400 block of E Walnut Street for a 911 hangup at 2:09 pm.
Police were called to the 300 block of N Market Street for a fraud at 3:31 pm.
Police were called to the 200 block of N Brianna Drive to report a theft at 3:53 pm.
Police were called to the 500 block of E Oak Street for threats made by a telephone at 3:54 pm.
Police were called to the 200 block of W Walnut Street for a reckless driver at 4:35 pm.
Police conducted a traffic stop in the 1700 block of E Walnut Street at 5:18 pm. A written warning was issued for improper passing.
Police conducted a traffic stop in the 600 block of E Walnut Street at 8:57 pm. A written warning was issued for speed.
Police were dispatched to the 900 block of S Belmont Avenue for a domestic at 10:12 pm.
Police conducted a traffic stop at S 2”I Street/W Walnut Street at 11:16 pm. A verbal warning was given for no headlights.
01/21
Police were out with a suspicious vehicle at S 5th Street/E Coney Avenue at 12:49 am. Police were called to E Elm Street/N 8th Street for a suspicious person at 2:40 am. Police were called to the 500 block of E Hickory Street for trespassers at 7:13 am.
Police were contacted by a Florida resident to report a missing person that was last known to live in the 100 block of S Brown Street at 8:17 am.
Police conducted a traffic stop in the 400 block of E Walnut Street at 1:11 pm. A Verbal warning was given for improper registration.
Police were called to the 400 block of W Walnut Street for a suspicious person at 2:13 pm.
Police conducted a traffic stop at W Lafayette/N Market Street at 5:13 pm. A verbal warning was given for equipment.
Police were called to E Fairman/S Belmont Avenue for a vehicle complaint at 5:49 pm.
Police conducted a business check in the 100 block of S Belmont Avenue at 6:04 pm.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Department
Accidents:
On January 21, 2023, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police investigated a car vs. deer accident that occurred on Court Rd 1200 N approx. lit mile east of US Hwy 45. According to police reports, a vehicle being driven by James P. Griggs age 41, of Watseka was traveling west on 1200 N when a deer entered the roadway. Griggs was unable to avoid ti. deer, striking it and causing over $1500 in damage,
On January 21, 2023, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police investigated a single vehicle accident that occurred on Count Rd 820 N at approx. 2475 E. According to police reports, a vehicle being driven by Shawn M. Marcum, age 42, of Stockland was traveling east on 820 N when he lost control of the vehicle. Marcum went into the north ditch and overcorrected, crossing the road and entering the south ditch and overturning There was over $1500 in damage to the vehicle. Marcum was arrested for DUI, DUI with BAC over .08, and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident Marcum was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond and was released. Milford Fire/EMS also assisted with the scene.
Arrests:
On January 18, 2023, Iroquois County Sheriffs Police arrested Nicole Adams, age 35, of Papineau. According to police reports, Adams was wanted on an outstanding Iroquois County warrant charging her failure to appear for driving while license suspended. Adams was aware of her warrant and turned herself into the Iroquois County Jail where she posted the required bond and was released.
On January 18, 2023, Iroquois County Sheriffs Police arrested Jasmine Casas, age 34, of Piper City. According to police reports, Casas was wanted on an outstanding Iroquois County warrant charging her with unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. Casas was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where she remains in lieu of bond.
On January 11, 2023, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Jason L. Massey, age 43, of Lafayette. According to police reports, Massey was wanted on an outstanding Iroquois County warrant charging him with battery. Massey was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond and was released.