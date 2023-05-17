Iroquois County Clerk Breein Suver has announced a purge of voter registration files, as required by state law (10 ILCS 5/4-30), will be mailed out in the next week or two. According to a news release, all registered voters will receive a new voter registration card by mail. It is important that voters review their new voter registration card for accuracy.
If you feel you are a registered voter and have not received a card by June 1st, or if you have any questions, please call the County Clerk’s office at: (815) 432-6960.