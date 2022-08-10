Members of the Iroquois County Board of Health approved the Iroquois County Public Health Department’s fiscal year 2023 budget Monday evening.
However, there was some confusion over the tax levy for the budget.
Public Health Administrator Dee Ann Schippert, RN, BSN, said the board approved a tax levy of $316,000, but the county budget only included $90,000.
“Like I said last month, I thought we were getting that $316,000 tax levy. What’s posted on the county website shows, if you add it up, it shows a $316,000 tax levy, but that’s not what we received,” she said.
Schippert said she discovered the issue on the day of the last Board of Health meeting when she was given the first installment of the department’s tax levy, which should be 50 percent of the total tax levy. She said the department receives 50 percent of the tax levy in July, 25 percent in September and 25 percent and the other 25 percent in late November.
Schippert had expected the amount for the first installment to be around $158,000 instead it was $45,000. Schippert went to Iroquois County Treasurer Kurt Albers’ office to ask about the discrepancy.
“We submitted a tax levy of $316,000 and that’s what’s posted on the county website,” she said.
Schippert said Albers checked into it and said that only $90,000 had been levied.
Schippert informed Board of Health President Michelle Fairley of the issue at the last board meeting and she had spoken with County Board Chairman John Shure about it and he said he’d get some more information.
Fairley said Shure didn’t get back to her with any further information on the issue.
In the meantime, Schippert also approached Shure about the issue.
“I asked John, in the meantime, are we going to get that $316,000 and he said, ‘Well, the people have already been taxed,’ and I said ‘Ok, what happens now?’ and I really didn’t get an answer. I said ‘Are we going to get that money?’ and he said ‘Probably not.’”
Board of Health President Michelle Fairley said the discrepancy makes creating a budget difficult.
“It makes a difference how we budget,” she said. “If we’re going to budget at $316,000 or if we’re going to budget at $90,000. We’re already going to have a shortfall in grants this year. That’s $226,000 we’re going to drop.”
Fairley said she needed to speak with Shure about the tax levy.
Fairley expressed her frustration about the lack of communication with the Board of Health before the decision was made by the county board.
“My bigger question is do any of them have any knowledge, in depth, as to what the grants are going to be for next year or during the course of that year or do they just look at the bottom balance and that’s all they know. Because they should be asking questions before they just drop the tax amount.
Board of Health Member Suzie Legan asked how this decision could be made without someone reaching out to the Board of Health.
“I don’t understand how this can happen without someone discussing it, informing us,” she said. “I don’t understand that at all. It happened in a vacuum?”
Fairley said the Board of Health should have at least been consulted or informed about the decision before it was made.
“They should have had the due diligence to notify the entities. You’re dropping somebody $225,000, obviously that should be known regardless.”
Fairley said they don’t know if they will wind up with a shortfall for this year’s budget yet, so if there is a major hit to both this year’s budget and next year’s budget, the department could go through it’s reserve funds in a matter of two years.
“I don’t know that. I just need to make sure that’s not where we’re at because we don’t want to go to the taxpayers next year and say we need to hike it up to continue with these services,” she said.
Schippert also commented on a possible misperception about how grant money can be used.
“Grants are not general revenue,” she said. “You cannot take your radon grant and use it for something else. You cannot your COVID grant and use it for something else. The tax levy money is for the things we don’t have grants for. We don’t have grants for certain things that have to be done that are core public health services.”
Fairley recommended the board focus on going through the budget so it can be approved and that she would do a follow-up with Shure for further information.
“Otherwise it’s going to change what we do through the course of the year,” she said. “Yes we have a financial amount of money right now, but I was also here five years ago when many health departments were laying everybody off, shutting their doors, working part days. We didn’t want to increase the taxes. We wanted to stay where we were and we wanted to make sure we weren’t there. If we have some of these other increases again, basically, we take a $350,000 hit, in a couple of years, we’re going to be in that spot. And I would prefer not to be in that spot.”
Fairley suggested they worry about the budget with what they know is coming, with what the contracts are and figure that with the proposed amount and see what can be discovered from the follow-up conversation with Shure.
Schippert said that the budget, as presented with the $316,000 tax levy, would have around a $49,000 shortfall that would have to be covered by reserves.
However, Schippert said, with the tax levy change, that shortfall could be significantly larger.
The board approved the budget as presented with the $316,000 tax levy.
During her administrative report, Schippert announced that COVID-19 rates in the county are rising.
“We had, in July, 246 COVID-19 cases,” she said. “That’s a lot. Especially when you consider those are laboratory-confirmed cases when most people are testing at home and not calling us and they’re just quarantining on their own. So we obviously seen another rise in cases again.”
She said there were 69 new lab-confirmed cases last week.
Schippert said that the department will continue to announce further guidance about COVID-19 and vaccinations from the Centers for Disease Control and the Illinois Department of Public Health as they become available.
Fairley was asked about hospitalization rates related to COVID-19 cases and said people aren’t being hospitalized as much for COVID-19 cases as they were before.
“They’re getting it still, but most people aren’t getting hospitalized. They’re still being able to be treated outpatient or at home,” she said.
Fairley said immune-compromised people are still at-risk of being hospitalized because of COVID-19.
Schippert was asked about Monkeypox, a disease that has recently seen a rise in cases in the U.S. and cases have been identified in Champaign County, during her report.
Schippert said there have been no reported cases of Monkeypox in Iroquois County yet.
She said she has been in contact with Julie Pryde, Public Health Administrator for the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District, about the Monkeypox vaccine.
“They started off with about 60 doses of the vaccine and they have given all those out,” she said. “They have 200 on order. She invited the rest of Region 6 counties, if we have someone who’s at risk and they need the vaccine to send them her way.”
Asked who would be considered “at-risk,” Schippert said if a person determines that they were with someone who has Monkeypox.
She said Monkeypox is transmitted mostly by skin-to-skin contact. She said it can also be droplet-borne, but that is rare and requires prolonged face-to-face contact. She said it can also be transmitted via bedding sheets.
Asked about the availability of the vaccine, Schippert said the vaccine has been around for a while, it just hasn’t been readily produced.
Schippert was also asked if the health department had received the flu vaccine yet.
Schippert said the flu vaccine hadn’t arrived yet as of Monday.
“A lot of years we have it by August, but we do not have it right now,” she said.
During the public comment portion of the meeting, Gina Greene, MS, ATC, who has served as the Community Health Educator for the health department for the past year, read a statement to the board.
“I started attending Board of Health meetings in May. At the time I was taking a health care finance class for my doctorate and was interested in seeing how meetings and budgeting functioned. Circumstances at work have changed drastically over the past three months since that time. A few weeks ago, I was approached by another health care organizations asking if I would fill in due to temporary staffing shortages. Based on the work environment, along with it being evident that one or more positions were likely to be eliminated here at ICPHD, I resigned on July 28. My last day will be Thursday.”
Green said Anne Romadka, RN, BSN, Director of Community Health Nursing Services, who was unable to attend Monday’s meeting, resigned as well for similar reasons. Her last day is August 19.
“Our hope is that with both of us resigning, no other positions will have to be eliminated. However, I do want to share this: if changes are not made to the environment at the health department, I anticipate you losing more staff. Good staff. You’ve already lost three staff members since the last Board of Health meeting. The recommendations of the last Board of Health meeting have not improved the work environment at ICPHD. As a school board member, I’ve been in a position where there have been significant personnel challenges. My suggestion, based on what I’ve learned as a school board member and what I know as a soon-to-be-former ICPHD staff member, is to ask questions. Ask lots of questions. Ask questions of multiple sources. If answers aren’t making sense or you’re getting resistance or conflicting information, ask more questions. Dr. Zumwalt, at the last board meeting, asked a really good question when options were presented for dealing with the budget shortfall. The suggestion was to support legislation to increase local health protection dollars. And he asked how much would we get. It was a great question. The answer is actually zero. The legislation was introduced in January of 2021, only has one sponsor and has remained untouched since July of 2021. Based on the impending end of legislation session, this option was never actually an option. Feel free to reach out to Anne or myself if you have any questions. You can probably reach out to other staff members, but people who are still employed may be unlikely to be as open and honest as her and I would. I hope for the good of the residents of Iroquois County and the integrity of the health department that the Board of Health addresses the work environment concerns of employees.”