You can’t always get what you want, but the majority of Danville Area Community College students got satisfaction with the new name of their mascot.
Mick Jaguar.
That’s the name selected in a DACC student vote for the furry critter who will prowl and strut on the sideline of the Jaguars’ games and other activities in the community.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic descended on the world, DACC Vice President of Student Services Stacy Ehmen said she had received permission to “resurrect the jaguar” costume.
“We had one back in the day,” she said. “It was just a little old, and it was time it was replaced.”
Ehmen said when the pandemic hit, she thought now more than ever students and fans needed something fun.
“I thought it would be a great way to communicate” positivity, she said.
Faculty and staff submitted ideas for a name. A team of staff and students narrowed the list down to eight contenders, and then students voted.
Despite Rolling Stones front man Mick Jagger being in his late 70s, today’s students know who he is.
“Mick Jaguar” won by a 54 percent to 46 percent vote, ahead of the second-place choice of “Jagger.”
Fan attendance is not allowed at DACC basketball games these days, but the furry Mick has been on hand. Ehmen has been one of the persons wearing the costume. It’s not as easy as it looks.
“My hat’s off to people who are in mascot costumes. You have to learn how to walk. You have no peripheral vision,” she said.
“We have safety equipment. There’s even a fan under there and a cool jet with ice packs,” which she hasn’t had to use.
About the possibility that a certain band that burst on the scene in the early ‘60s might take notice of the mascot’s name, Ehmen said DACC will “put it out there.”
Maybe time will be on their side.
“We’ll give him an honorary degree” if he wants to attend, she said of Jagger.
He could bring along his band and provide a free concert for a street dance. There could be “Dancing in the Street.”