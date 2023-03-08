Construction on the new Attica Elementary School building started this week.
The Neighbor spoke with Attica Consolidate School Corporation Interim Superintendent Dawn Puckett about the plans for the new building on Tuesday.
Puckett said her predecessors had overseen the process of getting the project to this point over the past few years.
She said they performed facility studies and examined what needed to be done at the existing elementary school to see what needed to be done to keep it up to code and operating in a safe and effective manner as a school.
Puckett said they eventually came to the realization that they could put a lot of money into updating on the existing building or use that money to construct a new building.
She said the school corporation wanted to make certain students have a safe and effective environment to learn in.
Puckett said another advantage of the new building will be that it be located on the same campus as the corporation’s other buildings.
The new elementary school will be an attachment to the high school building, Puckett said and will utilize about 30,000 square feet of space. She said the project will repurpose some of the classrooms at the end of the high school so that they can be utilized by the elementary school.
Puckett said the elementary and high school will be all technically one building though they will be separated by fire doors and the elementary school will function entirely separately from the middle school and high school.
Consolidating all of the buildings on one campus will allow for savings when it comes to maintenance and utilities, Puckett said.
She said Attica Elementary School currently has 269 students attending kindergarten through fifth grade.
The new elementary school building is projected to be completed by July 2024.
Puckett said work would begin on the construction project this week with excavation.
She said workers are expected to begin work inside the high school building this summer to prepare the building to be connected to the new building.
Puckett said the school corporation has had to alter its parking and traffic flow at the high school so that regular traffic at the high school isn’t intertwined with the construction traffic.
She said they are trying to keep the two traffic flows as separate as possible and make sure there’s no interruptions to school day drop-offs or pick-ups.
To read more about the traffic flow changes visit https://www.attica.k12.in.us/ParkingInformation.aspx
Beyond that, Puckett said, since workers will be working outside until this summer, disruptions to normal operations at the high school building should be minimal.
She said there might be some noise from the construction work but nothing that would interfere with classes continuing.
While much of the feedback about the project was gathered prior to Puckett being appointed interim superintendent, she said the feedback she’s heard from those within the school and community about the new elementary school during her time as interim superintendent has been positive.
She said everyone seems excited about the fact that they’ll have their elementary school and high school all on one campus as well as having updated facilities for all of the building’s classrooms.
“Attica’s been working very hard to make this happen,” Puckett said. “It’s been months and months and months in the planning and everyone is very excited to get the process underway.”
A groundbreaking ceremony for the construction project was set for 10 a.m. Thursday. Look for coverage of the ceremony in next week’s edition of the Neighbor.