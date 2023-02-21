We understand wetlands today as important areas to protect for the benefits they offer to humans and wildlife alike.
Wetlands are biodiversity superheroes — they are among the ecosystems with the highest species diversity on the planet, sustaining diverse amphibians, reptiles, birds and mammals.
They support food webs with their typically high nutrient density, allowing invertebrates and specialized plants to flourish.
Despite this, wetlands were long seen as unproductive and useful only after draining to grow crops or harvest resources.
This thinking began to shift at the dawn of the environmental movement in the 1960s and ‘70s as we began to understand how wetlands aid in our economic stability.
Water purification, groundwater recharge, flood control and carbon storage are examples of ecosystem services that wetlands provide simply by existing in their natural state.
Wetlands can be tricky to define. There is no indisputable definition for them, primarily because of their wide diversity and the fact that dry and wet environments exist on a continuum.
In the simplest terms, wetlands are places saturated or flooded with water, either permanently or seasonally.
They can be inland like marshes, lakes and floodplains. Or they can be coastal, including estuaries, lagoons and mangrove swamps. And there are many other examples.
Scientists use various systems to classify wetlands, often relying on a combination of soil characteristics, existing plant life and hydrology.
There are some great efforts in Champaign-Urbana to protect, preserve and restore wetlands.
Busey Woods hosts some unique “vernal pond” areas, which show evidence in the plant communities of their historic conditions as a floodplain before the channelization of the Saline.
Species such as pitcher plant, buttonbush and small-mouth salamanders can all be found in Busey Woods.
Weaver Park in East Urbana is an example of how humans and nature can work together for our mutual benefit.
Before this wetland was constructed, the Scottswood subdivision to the east of Weaver Park experienced extensive flooding during heavy rainfalls.
In 2005, seven local government agencies worked together to solve this drainage problem.
Weaver Park now diverts storm water that would otherwise be problematic for humans into an important resource for wildlife.
Some other places you might consider visiting wetland areas in Champaign County include the Middle Fork River Forest Preserve, Boneyard Creek or St. Joseph Wetland.
Wetland ecosystems are threatened worldwide but especially in the U.S., which is estimated to have lost 40 percent of its wetlands since 1700.
Luckily, there are opportunities for individuals to help with wetland restoration.
Local monitoring of water quality and wildlife alerts professionals to problems that might otherwise be overlooked.
Avoiding heavy use of herbicides and pesticides, especially near wetlands, can help keep them thriving.
Volunteering for wetland cleanups and undesirable plant removal directly addresses common issues.
Continued protection and restoration of wetlands in our area will help to keep these important resources alive and well for generations to come.
David Subers is the environmental public program coordinator for the Urbana Park District. Email him at dasubers@urbanaparks.org.