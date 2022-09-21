The fall season is a wonderful time to visit the Anita Purves Nature Center. Weather is often favorable, wildlife is busy preparing for winter, and all sorts of changes are happening in the natural environment.
Indeed, each time we take a walk in Busey Woods lately, it seems we’re being greeted by new mushrooms bursting forth from the soil or a fawn browsing a low tree branch. Goldenrod blooms abound in the habitat gardens closer to our building, and, of course, the nature playscape is bustling with people and critters alike.
Constructed in 2017, the Friendship Grove Nature Playscape is an alternative play space designed to give children direct experiences with nature while facilitating healthy outdoor play.
A nature playscape differs from a traditional playground by replacing metal and plastic play structures with features created from natural materials like tree trunks, logs and boulders. This design offers the opportunity for maximum kid-directed creativity, as natural objects can be used in so many imaginative ways.
The nature playscape is an ever-evolving space. Natural materials break down over time and must be replaced. One of the major play features — a huge, climbable “whale-shaped” log — has recently been replaced with a massive multi-stemmed cottonwood tree trunk. A second large climbing log is slated to be added soon.
A major addition is currently underway as construction begins on the new UPDAC Outdoor Learning Pavilion adjacent to the playscape. The pavilion will be equipped with a restroom, drinking fountain, wood-burning fireplace and retractable siding for multi-season use. This new pavilion will become the hub for Nature Day Camp next summer, offering campers easy access to the nature playscape.
At the end of each September, the Urbana Park District celebrates Take a Child Outside Week by offering a variety of outdoor programs and activities. Due to the current pavilion construction at the Friendship Grove Nature Playscape, many of these programs will take place at other Urbana Park District locations this year.
Outdoor Movie Night, for instance, will be held at Meadowbrook Park in the meadow behind the PrairiePlay Playground off Windsor Road.
However, there are still opportunities to enjoy the nature playscape on your own or as part of a program. Consider coming to Playscape Office Hours, an unstructured playtime with a staff naturalist. As the bounty of nature provides us with new materials this fall, more loose nature parts will be added to the playscape for kids to explore, collect or use for creative play.
The Friendship Grove Nature Playscape is one of several public playscapes in our region. Part of the beauty of using natural materials is the fact that no two playscapes are the same. A visit to a new playscape can hit the virtual reset button on our senses of wonder and exploration. Homer Lake Forest Preserve in Homer and Sugar Grove Nature Center near Bloomington-Normal offer other great nature play experiences.
This September, consider taking your child outside to see what’s new at the Friendship Grove Nature Playscape or at your local neighborhood park!
David Subers is the environmental public program coordinator for the Urbana Park District. Email him at dasubers@urbanaparks.org.