Many gardeners in town have mature trees and shade in their yards. Some of the gardeners have asked about native plants that will do well there and feed the pollinators.
Woodland wildflowers were the first native plants I learned because I grew up in the rolling wooded hills of eastern Ohio.
The plants I will suggest today are some of the longest bloomers of woodland natives, lasting about three to six weeks. They are also some of the showier ones. The plants to be shorter than the native prairie plants, about 1 to 2 feet tall.
The first native plant I learned was columbine (Aquilegia canadensis). The flower dangles downward from a long stalk with five red nectar spurs of its petals sticking up. The tip of the petals face down and are yellow. I love how the sculpted flowers dance in the breeze. As a child I climbed down rocky cliffs over lakes just to get a better look.
It blooms from late spring through early summer for about a month. It does best in light shade/partial sun. Mature plants can take full sun, but while it is getting started, it needs some shade/protection.
Once established, it is easy to maintain. The flower stalks can be up to 3 feet tall. Ruby-throated hummingbirds and bumble bees visit the flowers for nectar. Bumble bees and Halictid bees also collect pollen. The caterpillar of the skipper, the Columbine duskywing (Erynnis lucilius) and leaf miner flies (Phytomyza spp.) also use it as a host plant.
The first new wildflowers I spotted after I moved to Illinois were Virginia bluebells (Mertensia virginica). They were in a large patch (colony) on the bank of the Embarras River north of Villa Grove. They were so cool. The buds were pinkish purple, and the open flowers were blue and bell-shaped. The buds and flowers are in a cluster together that hang down.
They prefer light shade and moist rich soil. They do not do well in my dry yard when we don’t have decent spring rains. I water them in dry years.
Long-tongued bees are the most common pollinators (move pollen from flower to flower): honey, bumble, Anthophorid and mason bees. Other pollinators come just for the nectar: butterflies, skippers, sphinx moths and hummingbirds. It can bloom for weeks starting about mid-April. The foliage of this plant dies back by mid-summer.
Another shade plant that can form a nice colony is wild geranium (Geranium maculatum). It blooms from late spring to early summer, about four weeks. The flowers have five light purple rounded petals in an open bowl-shaped flower. It also likes light shade but can take more sun if it has soil moisture. It tolerates a wider range of soil conditions from moist to somewhat dry. It does better in my yard than the bluebells. It is found in all counties of Illinois.
More insects and animals use this plant for food than the other two in this article.
Bees include: bumble, mason, cuckoo, long-horned, Halictid and Andrenid with one (Andrena distans being a specialist pollinator. The flowers also attract Syrphid flies, butterflies and skippers.
Other insects feed on the leaves and other parts of the plant, including leaf-mining beetle larvae, aphids, (burrowing, stink and ebony bugs (Hemipterans)) and caterpillars of moths. So an excellent addition to your habitat for wildlife food.
There are native plants for sale at local nurseries and at plant sales in town and around the state. Google “native plant sales 2023” for locations and times. Please don’t dig without permission. Thank you for sharing, everyone.
For more information or questions about planting for pollinators please email lesleyd@illinois.edu. I am currently doing classroom presentations to talk about bees and other pollinators and plants.
Dr. Lesley Deem is director and teacher at the University of Illinois Pollinatarium and Department of Entomology. For more information about scheduling a visit to the Pollinatarium virtually or in person, email lesleyd@illinois.edu.