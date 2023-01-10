Tippecanoe County – On Jan. 4, just after 7:30 p.m., Trooper McQueary was patrolling Interstate 65 near the 172 Mile Marker. McQueary stopped a 2014 Nissan Altima northbound on Interstate 65 for traveling above the posted speed limit. The driver was later identified as Isiah Williams, 28, from Indianapolis, IN. As McQueary approached, Williams fled northbound on Interstate 65.
McQueary pursued the Nissan northbound to the 178 mile marker, where troopers had tire deflation devices set up across the road. Williams stopped before hitting the tire deflation devices and was safely taken into custody. Williams was transported to Tippecanoe County Jail and charged with Resisting Law Enforcement with a Vehicle – Level 6 Felony
- Driving While Suspended – Prior – Class A Misdemeanor
- Reckless Driving in a Highway Work Zone – Class A Misdemeanor
- Aggressive Driving – Class A Misdemeanor
- Reckless Driving – Class C Misdemeanor
McQueary was assisted by Troopers from the Lafayette Post and Jim’s Garage.