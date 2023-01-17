The Indiana State Police is accepting applications for Motor Carrier Inspectors (MCI). The MCI positions will staff permanent scale facilities in West Harrison, Terre Haute, Richmond, and Seymour. Inspectors enforce state and federal regulations for commercial motor vehicles operating within the State of Indiana.
Trainees must complete the Motor Carrier Inspector School scheduled to begin on May 15, 2023 and conclude on July 21, 2023. The training will be conducted through a combination of in-house academy-style learning and on-the-job training. The academy-style training will be conducted Monday through Friday at the Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division in Indianapolis, with housing provided. During the training, trainees will develop skills, including emergency vehicle operations,
defensive tactics, communications, hazardous materials, first-aid, post-crash investigations, and truck inspections.
To participate in the selection process, applicants for the position of Motor Carrier Inspector must meet the following basic requirements:
- Be a United States citizen.
- Be at least 21 years old by May 15, 2023.
- Possess a high school diploma or G.E.D.
- Possess a valid driver’s license.
- Be required to pass a physical agility test, oral interview, polygraph exam, and a background investigation.
- Be required to complete a medical exam, a psychological exam, and a drug test.
- Geographical proximity to the scale facility may be a factor in the selection process.
Trainees are paid during the MCI school and are provided with all necessary equipment. The starting salary is $36,124 and will increase to $37,202 at the end of the first year of employment. Over the next 10 years, with step increases in pay, a Motor Carrier Inspector may reach an annual salary of $54,528. A retirement program will be available through PERF.
To apply for a Motor Carrier Inspector position, visit the Indiana State Police website at https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/indianasp. Applications for Motor Carrier Inspector must be submitted by 11:59 PM (Indianapolis time), Sunday, February 19, 2023.
The Indiana State Police is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer complying with all provisions of the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Interested applicants can obtain additional information about a career as a Motor Carrier Inspector by visiting https://www.in.gov/isp/career-opportunities/motor-carrier-inspectors/.
Contact Information: Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division 317-615-7373.