Newton County- The Indiana State Police Lowell Post, in conjunction with the Newton County Sheriff’s Department and the Indiana State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division, conducted a joint traffic enforcement initiative recently in Newton County. The blitz was conducted because of complaints about overweight vehicles traveling through Newton County. Over a four-hour period, officers stopped 11 trucks. Of those 11, seven of them were cited for overweight violations. This is significant as overweight vehicles cause unnecessary damage to Indiana roadways, and place added wear and pressure on the vehicle components. This can cause critical damage and component failure that could result in crashes and/or damage to other vehicles. During the vehicle inspections, 28 total violations were found, four of which resulted in the vehicles being placed out-of-service. A total of seven tickets and eight warnings were issued during the blitz. One vehicle had to be towed due to violations that had not been fixed after being documented on previous inspections.
The Indiana State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division would like to remind all CMV drivers to drive safely on Indiana roadways. Always maintain your vehicle in safe working order and repair any unsafe conditions as soon as they are observed. A safe truck means a safe driver which results in safe Indiana roadways.