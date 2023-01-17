URBANA — An Indiana man who allegedly kidnapped his former girlfriend and her children and fled from police in two states was charged Friday with several serious felonies.
After hearing the allegations against Ryan Hutchison, 26, of Camby, Ind., Judge Brett Olmstead set his bond at $1 million.
Hutchison was charged with kidnapping, aggravated kidnapping, violation of an order of protection, vehicular hijacking, attempted vehicular hijacking and possession of a stolen vehicle.
Assistant State’s Attorney Daniel Reynolds told the judge that Hutchison’s crime spree started Jan. 12 in Indianapolis when he allegedly contacted his ex-girlfriend, who had an order of protection against him, and asked her if he could pick her and her daughters up to take them for a ride in a Camaro.
Once they were in the car, Hutchison reportedly headed west on Interstate 74 and ultimately admitted to the woman that he was “taking them,” Reynolds said.
Indiana State Police became involved, trying to stop Hutchison without success. The Camaro, which had been reported stolen from Terre Haute a few days earlier, made its way into Illinois, where police somewhere in Vermilion County put out stop sticks, designed to flatten tires.
Hutchison did not stop for authorities and got off the interstate at the Prospect Avenue exit in Champaign, where he almost hit several cars before he crashed over a curb and came to a stop.
Reynolds said Hutchison got out of the Camaro and approached a woman in the drive-thru at the Steak ’n Shake, 2010 N. Prospect Ave. He allegedly reached in her open window, opened her door, pulled her out of the vehicle, then got in and drove off.
Reynolds said he then headed to the nearby Burger King, 2110 N. Prospect Ave., pulled in front of the car in the drive-thru there and tried to open a woman’s car door. He pulled on the handle and demanded she get out, but when she would not, he backed up over a concrete curb and headed into traffic.
At the intersection of Prospect and Olympian Drive, police saw Hutchison run a red light and almost collide with a semitrailer, Reynolds said, while hitting speeds up to 65 mph with two flat tires. He continued driving on the rims as the rubber came off the tires until the car came to a stop.
Hutchison then got out and ran into a grassy area. He was tackled by a police officer.
Reynolds sought the $1 million bond for Hutchison, saying that Hutchison told a police officer he used cocaine, blacked out and had no memory of what he had done.
He also argued that Hutchison had three prior misdemeanor convictions in Indiana and one pending drug case there.
Assistant Public Defender Janie Miller-Jones asked for a lower bond, saying that Hutchison had to go to the emergency room after his arrest, that he has no job and lives with his father in Camby.
Olmstead explained to him that the most serious of the charges — aggravated kidnapping — carry a mandatory prison term of six to 30 years.
Kidnapping and vehicular hijacking are Class 1 felonies with penalties ranging from probation to four to 15 years. The other charges are less serious.
Hutchison is due back in court Feb. 28. He was ordered to have no contact with the woman or children named as victims in the kidnapping charges.