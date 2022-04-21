WHITE COUNTY – Brookston, Monticello, Reynolds and White County have been awarded more than $550,000 in road-funding grants.
It’s part of the state’s twice-per-year Community Crossings Matching Grant program to improve roads and bridges throughout the state.
State Sen. Brian Buchanan (R-Lebanon) made the announcement April 21 touting communities within District 7 that earned grant awards.
The CCMG, established by the Indiana General Assembly in 2016, aims to advance community infrastructure projects, strengthen local transportation networks and improve Indiana’s roads and bridges. Since its enactment, the program has awarded more than $1 billion in state matching funds for local construction projects.
The following is a breakdown of grants received in White County:
• Brookston, 265,381.87
• Monticello, $91,406.25
• Reynolds, $67,290
• White County, $130,435.87
Neighboring communities and counties earning grant awards were:
• Battle Ground, $182,475
• Carroll County, $1 million
• Cass County, $1 million
• Delphi, $801,750
• Jasper County, $1 million
• Lafayette, $667,750
• Logansport, $65,000
• Remington received $64,575
• Winamac, $125,400
"I greatly appreciate the local officials who took the initiative and applied for this funding," Buchanan said. "The Community Crossings Matching Grant program is a great opportunity for communities across the state to make road and bridge improvements."
Through the program, the Indiana Department of Transportation matches up to $1 million annually when localities invest in road and bridge repairs. Counties with populations fewer than 50,000 and cities and towns with populations fewer than 10,000 receive a 75%/25% match, while counties with populations greater than 50,000 and cities and towns with populations greater than 10,000 receive a 50%/50% match.
The CCMG offers two rounds of applications each year, with the next call for applications set for July 2022.