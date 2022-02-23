Gardening inspiration can be hard to find this time of year, but a unique partnership between the Vermilion County Master Gardeners and Danville Area Community College has brought our community ample late-winter inspiration for over 25 years. The annual Garden Day Workshop and Spring Festival is coming up March 12 with a great lineup of speakers and activities to bring inspiration and great information for the beginning of the 2022 gardening season.
Traditionally, this event has combined the gardening experience of our Vermilion County Master Gardeners with the wonderful support from our hosts at DACC. While Master Gardeners work on a great lineup of speakers and activities each year, DACC provides a great meeting space as well as a delectable lunch menu designed and prepared by its Culinary Arts School. In addition, the DACC Horticulture Program is also an event sponsor, providing expertise and workshop topics along with our Master Gardeners.
This year’s keynote speaker will be DACC biology Professor Wendy Brown, who will speak about bluebirds and their habitat needs. Her presentation, “Creating a Habitat for Bluebirds,” will cover everything you needed to attract these spectacular native birds to your property.
University of Illinois Extension educator Erin Harper will provide a presentation on pest and disease management in organic gardens. Harper is our Local Food Systems and Small Farms educator and brings a wealth of experience in organic gardening at both the home and production level. Her presentation will cover organic control methods for pests and disease that commonly occur on vegetable crops in our area
Certified personal trainer Josh Osterbur will provide tips on how you can avoid gardening injury in his presentation titled “Reducing Aches and Pains During the Gardening Season.” While gardening is such a popular pastime for so many, few of us consider techniques to reduce the strain on our body. Osterbur’s presentation will provide information to help you stay injury-free so you can keep enjoying the many health benefits that gardening provides throughout the growing season.
Diane Blazek is the executive director for All-American Selections,which is a nonprofit organization that has provided the public with unbiased plant recommendations since the 1930s. Each year, it releases a list of award-winning plants that were anonymously evaluated by horticulture professionals and identified as the top-performing plants. Blazek will give a presentation covering the evaluation process as well as new plant varieties gardeners should look for in 2022.
If you are interested in lively garden speakers, having lunch prepared by the DACC Culinary Arts School and receiving a bag filled with horticulture information and garden giveaways, please join us for the 2022 Garden Day Workshop and Spring Festival from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 12 at DACC. Pre-registration is required at a cost of just $25. For those who cannot commit to a whole day, the festival is open to the public and includes a garden-themed basket room, vendors and silent auction at no charge.
For more information or to register, please visit go.illinois.edu/vermiliongardenday. You may also register by visiting the UI Extension Office in Vermilion County at 3164 N. Vermilion St., Danville, or calling 217-442-8615. This fundraiser supports Master Gardener community gardens and educational programs in Vermilion County.
Ryan Pankau is a horticulture educator with UI Extension, serving Champaign, Ford, Iroquois and Vermilion counties. This column also appears on his ‘Garden Scoop’ blog at go.illinois.edu/GardenScoopBlog.