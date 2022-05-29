Like clockwork, the Champaign County Master Gardeners moved hundreds of plants from the greenhouse to the Idea Garden on the University of Illinois campus in early May.
This annual tradition has been ongoing for over two decades, now as part of a plant trial program the gardeners participate in with Proven Winners.
It’s no small feat for these plants to arrive in the Idea Garden each May. They have been shipped to central Illinois from production facilities afar. Master Gardeners have carefully watered and tended to their every need in the greenhouse for weeks since their arrival in late March.
Two weeks ago, on the hottest two days of the year, the dedicated crew of Master Gardeners carefully set plants out at the Idea Garden in a pre-planned design and planted them for all to see the rest of the growing season.
“It’s our 21st year doing trials, and there’s always something new! In the trials area alone, we planted 594 plants on a toasty hot day, but it was worth it,” notes Ann Tice, Champaign County Master Gardener and chairperson of the Trials Project.
The plant selections included trials that are part of a larger program including 47 separate gardens across the U.S. and Canada. Proven Winners sends specific plants to locations across the continent to assess plant performance in each region. Champaign County Master Gardeners are unique in this program as the only volunteer group to participate. Other trials occur in botanical gardens or university field trials and other settings on college campuses.
At each participating trial garden, observations throughout the gardening season are reported by the organization. Data is used to measure how well a variety will perform in a particular region of the country. Many times, trial plants are new varieties that are being tested prior to release to the public. Other times, the plants are being tried out in a new area of the country or included for specific comparison to other varieties.
Plants included in these trials are typically beautifully blooming annuals, such as begonias or petunias. With names like Jazzberry, Medusa Green and Pineapple Brandy, it’s amazing to see all the varieties every year, and there is much excitement when the list of plants is released each winter. Our list typically includes around 50 different varieties, consisting primarily of sun-loving annuals and a small selection of shade plants.
“We have 48 different kinds of plants on display this year from fabulous foliage to perky petunias and other blooming wonders, all with a label so the public, professors and any gardener can learn about them,” Tice said.
This year, the Champaign County Master Gardeners trial program has added something new to bolster its assessment of plant materials. Since a number of varieties included were specifically bred for containers, the group established new container plantings to better assess performance in large, self-watering pots, as opposed to planting beds they use each year.
“We’re looking forward to seeing how the new plants grow, how the new huge containers do and how new designs perform,” Tice noted. “Two designs this year have a heart in the middle. The areas are named ‘Love of Gardening’ and ‘Crazy for Gardening,’ the latter having rock faces with Juncus (reed) ‘Curly Wurly’ sprouting like hair from it!”
If you are interested in seeing the trial plants in action, visit the Idea Garden this summer and look for signs about the project. Our in-ground trial plantings are installed around the garden shed east of the main garden space, and the containers are on display throughout the main garden. All plants are labeled so you can see the results for yourself.
More information about the Proven Winners Plant Trial Program around the U.S., including past years’ results, can be found at provenwinners.com. This information is provided for educational purposes, and Illinois Extension does not endorse any company, products or services over another.
This August, we will host a program at the Idea Garden where Tice and the Master Gardeners trials team will discuss the plants and their performance in the garden throughout the year. We have not scheduled this event yet, but please stay tuned to this column or visit the Champaign County Extension’s website for more information at extension.illinois.edu/cfiv.
Ryan Pankau is a horticulture educator with UI Extension, serving Champaign, Ford, Iroquois and Vermilion counties. This column also appears on his “Garden Scoop” blog at go.illinois.edu/gardenscoopblog.