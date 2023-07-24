As interest in planting milkweed has grown among gardeners focused on supporting monarch butterfly populations, many of us have been watching garden centers for milkweed plants. This interest has sparked demand for easy-to-propagate milkweed species that can offer maximum garden beauty with a long season of bloom.
Tropical milkweed (Asclepias curassavica) is one plant that fits the bill. It is incredibly easy to propagate compared to some of its native cousins that require cold stratification of seeds and can often have spotty germination. Showy, two-toned flowers fill the plant from June to the first killing frost of fall, providing a long bloom time and spectacular flowering display.
In our climate, tropical milkweed is considered an annual and must be replanted each year, but in Zone 9 and further south, it is a perennial plant. In areas where it is perennial, it has escaped cultivation, invading forest edges, roadsides, field margins and other open areas, displacing natives as it spreads. There is some debate on its original home range due to its rapid spread since humans have interacted with the plant, but it is considered native to Mexico, the Caribbean and Central and South America.
Every gardener who has become interested in supporting pollinators, such as the monarch, has heard that native plants support our native fauna better than non-natives, and scientific evidence certainly backs up this claim. Yet, the spectacular blooms on tropical milkweed and its long season of bloom are drawing in both gardeners and growers in pursuit of the best performing milkweed in the landscape. In recent years, this plant has become one of the most commercially available milkweed species across the country.
As researchers assess the value of this non-native plant for our native monarch butterfly, the evidence is mounting against its use in the U.S., with results indicating this plant may be an “ecological trap” for monarchs.
It has the reputation as a “trap” due to its long season of blooms — the very reason many gardeners seek out this plant. However, the longer bloom season has been shown to negatively affect monarch populations by disrupting both reproduction and migration. This non-native plant is in bloom during the late season, which signals to adult monarchs that it may be time to lay eggs and continue to reproduce, as opposed to migrate south.
In the late growing season, native milkweeds are nearing dormancy, and their foliage is of lower quality to monarch caterpillars. In contrast, tropical milkweed does not have the mechanism in place to enter winter dormancy and remains a high-quality food source for caterpillars up until killing frosts. Research has shown that monarch caterpillars feeding on higher-quality milkweed late in the season, which reach adulthood, tend to remain reproductively active and do not pause reproduction, which is the natural precursor to migration.
This problem has been most prominently identified across the southern U.S., where the invasive tropical milkweed has established significant populations. Researchers are finding that monarchs which feed on tropical milkweed (either planted or invasive escapees) may delay or completely eliminate migration due to the year-round availability of high-quality milkweed leaf tissue. This is reducing overall monarch population numbers since these individuals are not able to migrate naturally and wind up unsuccessful in the typical monarch life cycle, which should include both spring and fall migration.
This problem is being compounded in the southern U.S. due to the presence of a deadly protozoan parasite (Ophryocystis elektroscirrha) for monarchs. Populations of tropical milkweed that do not enter dormancy and die back to the ground (like native milkweeds) have been shown to perpetuate this monarch pathogen in their perennial plant parts. In addition, monarchs are showing a feeding preference toward tropical milkweed over natives, which further attracts them to this tainted food source.
In places like Illinois, tropical milkweed dies back in winter. So, adding this plant to our garden spaces does not run the risk of creating a perpetual source of pathogens or overwintering, nonmigratory monarchs. However, this plant is still not recommended since its late-season presence can disrupt migration behavior. If you do have this plant in your garden, consider pulling it out sometime in August or September so it does not present a high-quality food source late in the growing season. It’s difficult to remove a plant in full, beautiful bloom, but does pose a serious risk to monarchs.
Ryan Pankau is a horticulture educator with UI Extension, serving Champaign, Ford, Iroquois and Vermilion counties. This column also appears on his ‘Garden Scoop’ blog at go.illinois.edu/GardenScoopBlog.