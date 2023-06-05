Hollyhocks (Alcea rosea) have been growing in gardens for centuries and remind many of us of our parents’ or grandparents’ gardens.
Despite being “old-fashioned,” hollyhocks have had a bit of a resurgence in recent years.
Their tall, stately flowers are an impressive sight in the garden.
Hollyhocks are native to Asia and are part of the mallow family, along with cotton, okra and hibiscus. Plants usually grow 3 to 6 feet tall, but some cultivars can approach 9 feet.
Because of their height, they are commonly used as a background plant in a flower border or along a fence or wall.
Hollyhocks are also called outhouse flowers. Historically, they were commonly planted around outhouses to hide them and so that people wouldn’t have to suffer the embarrassment of asking for directions.
Flowers will begin opening near the base and proceed up the stem.
Individual flowers will remain open for three to four days, and plants will bloom for around four weeks from late spring to early summer.
Red is the most common color for blooms, but they also come in pink, purple, yellow, white and “black.”
Hollyhocks are biennials, growing as a rosette of leaves the first year and producing flowers the second.
Occasionally, they are short-lived perennials. Despite being short-lived, they will readily self-seed, allowing them to persist in the garden.
Hollyhocks grow best in a location with full sun and well-drained soil.
Given their tall size and tendency to flop, they also benefit from having protection from the wind.
If planted in a location that is exposed to wind, they may need staking to prevent damage.
One of the most commonly encountered insect pests on hollyhocks is the hollyhock weevil (Rhopalapion longirostre).
They are small, gray beetles with orange legs. Like all weevils, they have a long “snout” (which has the mouth at the end of it).
The adults will feed on buds, tender stems and emerging leaves.
As the plants begin to produce flower buds, the adults will start feeding on them, and females will lay eggs in the buds.
The cream-colored larva will feed on seeds and eventually turn into adults and emerge from the seed pod.
This feeding can reduce the number of seed produces, which can affect the ability of hollyhocks to maintain their population via self-seeding.
Removing and destroying infested seed pods can help manage weevil populations.
Spraying plants with an appropriate pesticide can help manage weevil populations as well.
Make sure to read and follow all label directions when using pesticides.
Hollyhocks are also a favorite plant of Japanese beetles. Adults will feed on foliage, causing the leaves to be skeletonized.
Japanese beetles can be hand-picked from plants or simply ignored if you don’t mind the cosmetic damage to plants.
Hollyhocks are susceptible to a few diseases as well, the most common being hollyhock rust (Puccinia malvacearum).
Infected plants will develop orange or yellow spots on the upper surface of leaves (usually starting on lower leaves).
Eventually, brown to dark-red bumps will develop on the undersides of the leaves.
Minor infections won’t harm the plant. However, severe infections can cause leaves to shrivel and die.
Hollyhock rust can infect several plants in the mallow family, including common mallow, a common weed that can serve as a source of the disease.
If hollyhock plants are infected with rust, there are several things you can do to minimize the damage.
Once you notice rust on hollyhock leaves, remove the leaves to help reduce the spread of rust.
When plants are done blooming, cut infected plants at the soil line and remove and dispose of the plant debris to prevent rust from overwintering.
Avoid planting hollyhocks densely. This will allow better air circulation that will help plants dry quickly and reduce humidity.
Also avoid getting leaves wet when watering, and water plants early in the day so that if they do get wet, they dry quickly.
A preventative fungicide can be applied to plants BEFORE plants become infected or as soon as infection is detected. Frequent treatments will be needed as new growth emerges.
Despite a few common diseases and pests, hollyhocks can be ornate garden plants that provide vertical structure.
They are relatively easy to grow and care for, plus they provide a long season of blooms, making them great plants for a variety of situations.
Ken Johnson is a horticulture educator with UI Extension, serving Calhoun, Cass, Greene, Morgan and Scott counties. This column also appears in the ‘Good Growing’ blog at go.illinois.edu/GoodGrowing.