April is arbor month and Friday was Arbor Day. This day is inspired by the multitude of benefits trees provide and serves as a call to action to plant trees.
I have spent my entire career planting trees and my entire life admiring, climbing and loving trees, so for me, planting and caring for trees is a passion (perhaps nearing the point of obsession). So when our community was hit by a strong storm with a confirmed EF1 tornado a few weeks ago, I went out to inspect the trees as soon as the weather cleared.
I found what I was expecting to find: limbs broken or damaged, trees uprooted, property damaged and the heartbreaking loss of some magnificent trees. I have seen this type of damage before, but it is always hard to witness. As I explored one of the hardest-hit areas, I found something surprising: an uprooted tree that had the burlapped root ball perfectly intact.
Based on what I saw, I estimate a contractor planted the spruce tree 10 to 15 years ago. The specifications likely called for a larger tree, meaning a balled-and-burlapped tree was planted. Upon planting, the burlap was not removed from the root ball.
Passionate discussions have been and continue to be had regarding the best planting methods for balled-and-burlapped trees. Burlap and a wire cage or twine basket are used to secure the root ball of a field-grown tree as it is moved from the nursery to the final planting areas. This material plays an important role in preserving the roots. The debate begins once the tree has reached its destination.
Although research is limited, evidence suggests the best practice is to remove as much of the burlap and cage as possible, aiming for at least a third to half of it, once the tree has been placed in the planting hole. Removing it prior to this can compromise the root ball and increase transplant shock and necessitate staking and an extended establishment period.
The other side of the conversation reasons that the burlap is a natural material that will decompose and leaving the root ball intact at the time of planting will preserve the soil structure and root zone during early establishment. Based on the tree I found, burlap decay is not a guarantee. Anaerobic and seasonal conditions, synthetic materials and chemical treatments prevent materials from decomposing.
If the burlap does not deteriorate, the tree’s roots are unable to grow into the surrounding soil where they anchor the tree and access essential moisture and nutrients. The long-term health of the plant and the safety of people and structures adjacent to the tree are threatened.
Expert recommendations are to remove the burlap and cage at planting. Trees are an investment of time, energy, financial resource and materials, so why leave their long-term health and well-being to chance by hoping the burlap will deteriorate?
Trees can be determined to survive, as evidenced by the fallen spruce I found. It continued to grow even though its system was underdeveloped and it was stressed. Many years after it was planted but decades before it should have, the tree failed. What remains is a tree that needs to be cleaned up, a landscape missing a mature tree and wasted resources. The only silver lining I can find is that this particular tree didn’t fall onto a structure or harm a person. But there is no guarantee that won’t happen with others.
Balled-and-burlapped trees are very large and heavy, primarily planted by people in the landscape industry. Homeowners rarely plant them, but that doesn’t mean community members are helpless to advocate for proper planting. If you, groups you are affiliated with or your community hire someone to plant a balled-and-burlapped tree, double-check that they have removed the burlap from the root ball before sending a final payment. You can check by removing some of the soil/mulch; if the burlap remains, it will be obvious. Demand it be corrected or your tree may fail decades before it should.
Trees are valuable assets in our landscape and long-term investments. Proper planting and care maximize those investments. In the event a tree is lost, replanting is recommended, and University of Illinois Extension is able to help you choose the right tree for the right place.
Emily Swihart is a Horticulture Educator with UI Extension, serving Henry, Mercer, Rock Island, and Stark counties. This column also appears in the ‘Good Growing’ blog at go.illinois.edu/GoodGrowing.