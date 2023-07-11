Last week in this column, I covered some common tomato problems occurring on foliage and practical solutions to address them. This week, I’ll focus on ailments associated with the fruits, since these popular pomes are the main reason gardeners plant tomatoes.
Any internet search for “diseases of tomato fruits” will turn up lots of information on blossom end rot (BER), but you may find varying accounts of what exactly is causing this disease. In addition, this ailment is not actually a disease, but a physiological disorder, or a disorder related to the physical function of the plant. It is not caused by a pathogen, as is the case with diseases.
The symptoms of BER are hard to miss, beginning as a tan or brown spot and expanding into a sunken, dark-colored and often leathery area of rot that typically ruins most of the fruit. This rot develops on the blossom end of the fruit, or the end opposite of the stem, where the flower was once attached. Following the initial development of the “rot,” fungi and bacteria will often move in to cause further tissue decay, ruining the fruit.
Unfortunately, once the brown or black end on the fruit appears, its too late, and these fruits need to be removed so they don’t draw any additional plant resources. There is no way to reverse or slow development of this condition once it begins.
BER can also affect peppers, squash, eggplant and watermelon. In tomatoes, certain varieties are more susceptible, with the larger-fruited varieties having a higher incidence of BER. Tomatoes with longer fruits, such as “Roma,” have also shown higher susceptibility than those with more round fruits.
The mechanisms that cause BER are poorly understood, but most believe the condition relates to calcium levels in the developing fruit. In central Illinois, calcium is typically abundant in soils. However, uptake of this soil macronutrient in tomato plants can be a tricky process and has been shown to be tied to a variety of environment factors.
Essentially, uptake of calcium is dependent on active transpiration of leaves. Recall that transpiration is the process by which leaves wick moisture (and nutrients) from the soil by expelling moisture through stomatal openings in leaves. Any environmental stress, such as too much or too little soil moisture, that effects transpiration has the potential to impact calcium uptake. Other factors such as soil salinity (affected by fertilizer application), humidity levels and ambient temperature during fruit development have all been shown to affect calcium uptake and transport to developing fruits as well.
Some researchers have identified calcium deficiency as a symptom of BER, as opposed to a cause. In these cases, researchers noted that fruits had adequate calcium levels early in development and lower levels after the onset of BER.
Regardless of the exact cause, there are some recommendations you can try to prevent BER. First, avoid overfertilization and the use of ammonium-based fertilizers (ammonium interferes with calcium uptake). Another option is to select varieties that are less prone to BER, such as cherry tomatoes and more round-shaped fruit varieties.
However, the most effective recommendation is to provide consistent soil moisture, especially during the early stages of fruit development. Avoid large swings in soil moisture by watering deeply (as opposed to frequent, shallow watering) and providing at least one inch of water per week. If hot, dry weather is predicted, be sure to water your plants in advance. Mulch can help greatly in regulating large swings in soil moisture as well, adding yet another benefit to the long list we can attribute to mulching.
To conclude this discussion of common tomato problems, I’d like to talk briefly about harvesting, as we get quite a few questions about how and when to harvest tomatoes for optimal fruit condition. The highest quality tomatoes are ripened on the vine when average daily temperatures are about 75 degrees Fahrenheit. Harvest fruits when they are firm and fully colored, and do not refrigerate.
As temperatures rise, the softening process is accelerated, and color development is slowed. Once the hot weather of July and August sets in, it pays to harvest tomatoes every day or two as new fruits have started to develop color. The ripening process can then be completed indoors under more optimal temperatures (70-75 degrees).
If you missed last week’s article or you’re interested in learning more about BER, please visit my blog for full-length version of both articles, plus additional pictures and a list of BER and other tomato-related references.
Ryan Pankau is a horticulture educator with UI Extension, serving Champaign, Ford, Iroquois and Vermilion counties. This column also appears on his ‘Garden Scoop’ blog at go.illinois.edu/GardenScoopBlog.