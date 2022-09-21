GILMAN — K&H Truck Plaza employee Sharon Eimen couldn’t wait until the customer left the business. She wanted no part of the man who had allegedly sexually assaulted a young passenger on an Amtrak train the morning before.
Eimen had seen a photo of Joel Smith that police had posted — the subject of a massive manhunt.
The 33-year-old Michigan resident had walked up to the truck stop counter to buy an energy drink.
“I was back here behind the desk,” Eimen said. “He did converse with us, and we were dying on the inside” as she and co-worker Barb Pool had recognized him.
“We conversed back and treated him like we hadn’t seen him before. It’s like please” get out of here. “We didn’t know what he was going to do.”
When Smith had walked out of earshot, Eimen called 911. It seems truck stop customers had recognized Smith and done the same thing. “People around here were pretty upset” after learning what Smith allegedly had done on the train, Eimen said.
Officers were soon on the scene, but Smith had made a hasty retreat when he saw fuel station manager Jeff Gerling and another employee follow him “and watched him go toward the cornfield.”
“He knew he was being followed,” Gerling said.
Surveillance footage showed Smith had entered the truck stop about 20 minutes earlier, around 8:40 a.m., and used the upstairs facilities set aside for truckers to clean up.
Smith was captured 36 hours after fleeing the train following a manhunt that involved more than 70 law enforcement personnel. Smith sits in the Iroquois County jail charged with criminal sexual assault and is facing a $2 million bond.
Iroquois County Sheriff Clinton Perzee said a state trooper, who had come into town to help search, arrested Smith about 11:30 p.m. Thursday as Smith was walking across the highway near the intersection of U.S. 24 and U.S. 45, near the truck stop and a Super 8 motel.
“He was arrested without incident,” Perzee said. “He’d been out in the elements for two days.”
Sometimes a little good luck is needed to catch a fugitive.
Perzee said Smith likely thought police were searching on the west side of the railroad tracks. He was on the east side.
“We had pretty much suspended the search as far as the large officer presence,” Perzee said. “We still had a patrol presence with two cars patrolling the town. I live nearby and was going to stay there for quite a while in an unmarked vehicle myself, and other officers were out on foot in one area. A state trooper heard we were patrolling on foot. He was headed our way and just happened to come across the subject as he was walking.”
Smith had been on the run since the Wednesday morning incident. After fleeing at Gilman, he was last seen east of K&H.
The large manhunt ensued Thursday morning with officers from throughout central Illinois, state and local agencies, the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force and the Illinois Law Enforcement Alarm System. Several people and businesses with farm equipment aided in the search as they lent the use of their high-boy sprayers to enable police to better look down into the cornfield.
The search also involved the use of drones, canines and a helicopter. Perzee said he doesn’t know how Smith eluded the manhunt in the cornfield.
“We had a pretty tight perimeter. (But) there’s so many hiding places that it would be easy for him to use one of the ditches on the property.”
He said police came from as far away as Danville and Beecher.
“The overwhelming law enforcement response was amazing to me,” he said. “It was guys, they didn’t have a dog in the fight, but they were there for the same reason just as if it was their own case.”
Iroquois West Superintendent Angelo Lekkas said school remained in session Wednesday afternoon when the search was confined to a smaller area. But the decision was made in working with law enforcement not to hold classes on Thursday.
Because Smith was not apprehended until late Thursday and many parents hadn’t heard that Smith had been caught, school officials gave them the option whether to send their children to school on Friday.
Lekkas was looking forward to Friday night’s Iroquois West homecoming football game against Salt Fork — knowing Smith is in custody.
“The town is very thankful to our local law enforcement and so many other officers, men and women, who came from all over the state and region,” Lekkas said.
Gilman Mayor Rick Theesfeld said the level of concern around town varied when Smith was on the loose.
“I think most people didn’t have a problem” with what was going on. “Some people had a concern,” said Theesfeld, adding he’s happy Smith has been apprehended “and we don’t have to worry about it anymore.”
Monical’s Pizza owner Nathan Horchem said the railroad tracks run past his business, and he saw the train stopped for about 30 minutes on Wednesday after Smith “jumped off.”
He said his business took safety precautions, having extra personnel walk out with the female employees at the end of their shift.
Many residents and businesses provided food and water for officers during the manhunt. Police acknowledged the assistance of Eastern Illini Electric Co-op, Gilman Fertilizer, Nutrien Ag and FS.